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Met Gala 2026 after-party looks turn heads as Katy Perry, Hailey Bieber opt for stripped-down looks

Stars traded elaborate couture for stripped-down statements at parties across NYC

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
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Blake Lively attends Met Gala after Justin Baldoni lawsuit settlement Video

Blake Lively attends Met Gala after Justin Baldoni lawsuit settlement

Blake Lively arrived at the Met Gala after a lengthy lawsuit settlement with former co-star Justin Baldoni.

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Once the 2026 Met Gala ended, a wave of after-parties across New York City brought a second round of standout style.

A-listers headed out Monday night, with many changing into bolder, more revealing looks.

This year’s theme, "Costume Art," and dress code, "Fashion is Art," set the tone inside — but outside, across nearly a dozen after-parties citywide, the rules quickly unraveled.

Stars including Katy Perry, Hailey Bieber and Margot Robbie traded elaborate couture for stripped-down statements that dominated the night’s second act.

BROOKS NADER, LAUREN SÁNCHEZ BEZOS, NICOLE KIDMAN TURN HEADS AT PRE-MET GALA PARTIES

Katy Perry standing at the Saint Laurent Met Gala after party at People's Bar in New York City

Katy Perry attends the Saint Laurent Met Gala after-party at People's Bar in New York City on May 4, 2026. (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

Perry made a dramatic entrance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night, stepping onto the red carpet in a futuristic face mask and a striking white dress.

Hours later, the aesthetic softened. Perry traded the edgy look for a more playful after-party moment, stepping out in a fitted pale pink dress with a fluffy, textured hem.

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner leaving an event at night; one in a short white asymmetrical mini dress smiling and waving, the other in a nude-toned outfit with a sheer veil covering her face.

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner step out for Met Gala after-parties, showcasing bold and contrasting high-fashion looks. (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Saint Laurent; XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Bieber and Kendall Jenner turned heads walking side by side – Justin Bieber’s wife leaned into a sculpted, romantic aesthetic in a short white dress with a structured, corset-like bodice and an asymmetrical neckline. She paired it with minimal white strappy heels.

HAILEY BIEBER LEAVES LITTLE TO IMAGINATION IN SHEER SAINT LAURENT GOWN

After making a statement on the Met Gala carpet, Jenner carried that same high-fashion intensity into the after-parties.

Jenner appeared to ditch part of her red carpet look and kept the nude-toned, form-fitting base resembling a sculpted bodysuit, accompanied by a sheer, silky skirt. The "Kardashians" star wore a sheer veil cascading over her head and face, adding a mysterious, ethereal finish with minimal accessories — a small pouch bag and simple heels.

Margot Robbie standing at the Saint Laurent Met Gala after party at People's Bar in New York City

Margot Robbie attends the Saint Laurent Met Gala after-party at People's Bar in New York City on May 4, 2026. (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Saint Laurent)

Robbie struck a balance between casual and glam, rocking a white top and a shimmering multicolored jacket. She completed her look with a bold red clutch.

Lena Dunham embraced full drama on the Met Gala carpet before pivoting to something far more understated after dark.

Lena Dunham standing at the GQ Met Gala after party in New York City

Lena Dunham attends the GQ Met Gala after party at The Twenty Two in Union Square, New York City, on May 4, 2026. (Aeon/GC Images)

Later in the evening, the "Girls" creator took a softer turn, floating through the after-parties in a voluminous white dress with loose layers.

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Charli XCX posing at the Saint Laurent Met Gala after party in New York City.

Charli XCX strips down in a sheer kace dress for the Saint Laurent Met Gala after-party at People's Bar in New York City on May 4, 2026. (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Saint Laurent)

Meanwhile, Charli XCX leaned into edgier territory, showing up in a black lace dress with sheer detailing, styled with dark sunglasses and heels.

Rosé and Tate McRae standing together at the GQ Met Gala After Party in New York City

Rosé and Tate McRae attend the GQ Met Gala After Party at The Twenty Two in Union Square, New York City, on May 4, 2026. (Aeon/GC Images)

Korean pop star Rosé of BLACKPINK and Tate McCrae arrived together at the GQ Met Gala After Party, both in sunglasses, with Rosé sporting a short black strapless dress and McRae wearing a fitted, semi-sheer gold look.

Karlie Kloss standing at the Saint Laurent Met Gala after party in New York City

Karlie Kloss attends the Saint Laurent Met Gala after-party at People's Bar in New York City on May 4, 2026. (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Saint Laurent)

Former Victoria’s Secret model Karlie Kloss kept things sleek in a black mini dress with asymmetrical draping and long sleeves.

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Vittoria Ceretti and Laura Harrier standing together at the Saint Laurent Met Gala after party

Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, and Laura Harrier attend the Saint Laurent Met Gala after-party at People's Bar in New York City on May 4, 2026. (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Saint Laurent)

Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, opted for a striking black ensemble featuring a structured silhouette and embellishments.

Camila Mendes standing at the Saint Laurent Met Gala after party in New York City

Camila Mendes attends the Saint Laurent Met Gala after-party at People's Bar in New York City on May 4, 2026. (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

Camila Mendes brought a bold pop of color to the evening, arriving in a flowing red gown featuring a cropped top and a draped skirt.

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Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

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