Met Gala 2026 after-party looks turn heads as Katy Perry, Hailey Bieber opt for stripped-down looks

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Once the 2026 Met Gala ended, a wave of after-parties across New York City brought a second round of standout style.

A-listers headed out Monday night, with many changing into bolder, more revealing looks.

This year’s theme, "Costume Art," and dress code, "Fashion is Art," set the tone inside — but outside, across nearly a dozen after-parties citywide, the rules quickly unraveled.

Stars including Katy Perry, Hailey Bieber and Margot Robbie traded elaborate couture for stripped-down statements that dominated the night’s second act.

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Perry made a dramatic entrance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night, stepping onto the red carpet in a futuristic face mask and a striking white dress.

Hours later, the aesthetic softened. Perry traded the edgy look for a more playful after-party moment, stepping out in a fitted pale pink dress with a fluffy, textured hem.

Bieber and Kendall Jenner turned heads walking side by side – Justin Bieber’s wife leaned into a sculpted, romantic aesthetic in a short white dress with a structured, corset-like bodice and an asymmetrical neckline. She paired it with minimal white strappy heels.

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After making a statement on the Met Gala carpet, Jenner carried that same high-fashion intensity into the after-parties.

Jenner appeared to ditch part of her red carpet look and kept the nude-toned, form-fitting base resembling a sculpted bodysuit, accompanied by a sheer, silky skirt. The "Kardashians" star wore a sheer veil cascading over her head and face, adding a mysterious, ethereal finish with minimal accessories — a small pouch bag and simple heels.

Robbie struck a balance between casual and glam, rocking a white top and a shimmering multicolored jacket. She completed her look with a bold red clutch.

Lena Dunham embraced full drama on the Met Gala carpet before pivoting to something far more understated after dark.

Later in the evening, the "Girls" creator took a softer turn, floating through the after-parties in a voluminous white dress with loose layers.

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Meanwhile, Charli XCX leaned into edgier territory, showing up in a black lace dress with sheer detailing, styled with dark sunglasses and heels.

Korean pop star Rosé of BLACKPINK and Tate McCrae arrived together at the GQ Met Gala After Party, both in sunglasses, with Rosé sporting a short black strapless dress and McRae wearing a fitted, semi-sheer gold look.

Former Victoria’s Secret model Karlie Kloss kept things sleek in a black mini dress with asymmetrical draping and long sleeves.

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Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, opted for a striking black ensemble featuring a structured silhouette and embellishments.

Camila Mendes brought a bold pop of color to the evening, arriving in a flowing red gown featuring a cropped top and a draped skirt.

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