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Lauren Sánchez Bezos stuns in midnight blue gown as she leads Met Gala arrivals

The Costume Institute event raised $42M with individual tickets costing $100,000, according to Town & Country

By Janelle Ash Fox News
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Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines May 4 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines May 4

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The first Monday in May is back.

The 2026 Met Gala is held annually at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The coveted, invite-only event welcomes the biggest stars in Hollywood to raise money to support the Costume Institute. According to Town & Country, the Met Gala broke records this year and raised $42 million.

The outlet reported that individual tickets cost $100,000, and this year's event is primarily funded by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez-Bezos. Protests were occurring all over New York City leading up to Monday's big night.

Lauren Sánchez Bezos

Lauren Sánchez Bezos arrived early to the 2026 Met Gala. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The 2026 Met Gala theme is "Costume Art," paired with the dress code, "Fashion Is Art." Following the Met Gala, the exhibition will be open to the public from May 10 until January 10, 2027.

Anna Wintour famously hosts the event annually, but other co-chairs this year include: Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams.

Nicole Kidman Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Anna Wintour standing together at the Met Gala in New York City

Nicole Kidman, Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Anna Wintour attend the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 4, 2026. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Below is a look at all the stars who attended the 2026 Met Gala.

Kidman arrived to the 2026 Met Gala in a fiery, red look. The "Babygirl" actress wore a red, sequin gown with feather details on the sleeves.

Nicole Kidman standing in a black dress at the Met Gala in New York City

Nicole Kidman at the 2026 Met Gala. (Matt Winkelmeyer/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Lauren Sánchez Bezos posing at the 2026 Met Gala in New York City

Lauren Sánchez Bezos at the 2026 Met Gala. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Bezos' wife, Lauren, arrived to fashion biggest night in a navy blue, floor-length gown. Her low-cut dress was off-the-shoulder and featured pearl detailing on the shoulder.

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Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

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