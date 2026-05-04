Lauren Sánchez Bezos stuns in midnight blue gown as she leads Met Gala arrivals

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The first Monday in May is back.

The 2026 Met Gala is held annually at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The coveted, invite-only event welcomes the biggest stars in Hollywood to raise money to support the Costume Institute. According to Town & Country, the Met Gala broke records this year and raised $42 million.

The outlet reported that individual tickets cost $100,000, and this year's event is primarily funded by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez-Bezos. Protests were occurring all over New York City leading up to Monday's big night.

The 2026 Met Gala theme is "Costume Art," paired with the dress code, "Fashion Is Art." Following the Met Gala, the exhibition will be open to the public from May 10 until January 10, 2027.

Anna Wintour famously hosts the event annually, but other co-chairs this year include: Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams.

Below is a look at all the stars who attended the 2026 Met Gala.

Kidman arrived to the 2026 Met Gala in a fiery, red look. The "Babygirl" actress wore a red, sequin gown with feather details on the sleeves.

Bezos' wife, Lauren, arrived to fashion biggest night in a navy blue, floor-length gown. Her low-cut dress was off-the-shoulder and featured pearl detailing on the shoulder.

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