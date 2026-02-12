Hailey Bieber leaves little to imagination in sheer Saint Laurent gown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hailey Bieber left little to the imagination when she stepped out onto the red carpet in a sheer gown.

The 29-year-old Rhode founder walked the red carpet on Thursday, Feb. 12 at the premiere of "Wuthering Heights" in Sydney, Australia in a figure-hugging lacy sheer black floor-length Saint Laurent dress, which showcased her underwear.

She paired the look with black high heels and minimal jewelry, and opted for a softer makeup look.

This is not the first time Hailey rocked a sheer gown on the red carpet, as she posed for photos at the 2025 GQ Men of the Year event at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles in a sleek black Gucci gown with a plunging neckline.

The skin-tight sheer dress was styled with dangling earrings, a diamond bracelet and a chic updo.

Most recently, Hailey walked the red carpet at the Grammy Awards alongside her husband, musician Justin Bieber, who attended as a nominee and also performed on-stage during the ceremony.

Justin performed his hit song, "Yukon," from his seventh studio album, "Swag," shocking audiences when he decided to take the stage in a pair of blue boxers.

"Swag" was nominated at the award show for best pop vocal album as well as album of the year, and featured many songs which spoke about his relationship with Hailey.

One of the songs on the album, "Daisies," hints at his feelings of uncertainty in his relationship with Hailey, creating the imagery of him picking petals off a flower and asking, "Do you love me or not?"

"Head is spinnin’, and it don’t know when to stop. You said, ‘Forever,’ babe, did you mean it or not?" Bieber sang. "And if it ain’t right, babe, you know, I respect it. But if you need time, just take your time. Honey, I get it, I get it, I get it."

Hailey previously opened up about getting married at a young age during a March 2021 interview with Elle. When they got married in 2018, Hailey was 21 years old and Justin was 24, which she admitted "sounds almost ridiculous when you say it out loud."

"Although I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin, [it's different]," she continued. "We've seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that's what we wanted."

She also recalled the social media scrutiny she received following their wedding, which she said led her to turn the comments off on her Instagram account at the time.

