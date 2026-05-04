Brooks Nader, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, Nicole Kidman turn heads at pre-Met Gala parties

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Anna Wintour, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos brought out the biggest stars in Hollywood for their pre-Met Gala parties leading up to Monday's big night.

The Bezos kicked off the weekend on Saturday night by hosting a party at their NoMad apartment in New York City. Stars like Brooks Nader, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Lisa Rinna, Nicole Kidman and Kendall Jenner were all photographed arriving at the Bezos party.

Nader wore a sheer, black and lace gown to the nighttime event. The "Baywatch" star styled her blonde hair down and kept her accessories minimal. Rinna wore a vibrant, black and red gown on Saturday night. The sleeves of her dress had red feathers that connected to a mesh top.

Jenner kept her look simple, wearing a mid-length black dress with small, black bow details.

LAUREN SÁNCHEZ BEZOS HEATS UP AHEAD OF MET GALA WITH STRING OF DARING, SKIN-BARING LOOKS

Kidman looked like she was straight out of a business meeting. She wore black slacks, with a white button-up and an undone black bowtie around her neck. She wore a black blazer and carried a small black clutch.

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The following day, stars such as Sánchez-Bezos, Sabrina Carpenter and Serena Williams attended Wintour's pre-Met Gala party in New York City.

Carpenter wore an off-the-shoulder black and lace mid-length dress to the daytime event. Williams was seen in a long-sleeve, floor-length red, sequin gown on Sunday.

Donatella Versace was also in attendance and wore a one-shoulder, nude dress with rhinestone detailing.

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Pharrell Williams was seen arriving in a nude suit, carrying a Louis Vuitton purse. He wore a nude baseball hat with a green collared shirt peaking out from underneath a brown sweater.

Sanchez Bezos attended the party with her husband and kept her look more modest than she typically leans. The 56-year-old arrived in a two-piece, red silk set.

The top of her look was a vest-style top, with a low neckline. Sánchez Bezos wore a matching, floor-length skirt while her husband wore a simple, gray suit.

On Monday, Sánchez Bezos attended the press conference for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She wore a form-fitting, grey dress and was sat next to Wintour during the press conference.

She also took the stage to share some words before Monday's big night.

According to the Daily Mail, the annual fashion event is facing backlash already after staffers found bottles of urine inside the museum. The outlet also reported that water bottles were placed outside the museum, urging passersbys to urinate in them.

A sign was placed above them that read: "The Met Gala VIP toilet. Installed in honor of Met Gala chair Jeff Bezos. Go ahead, it's good enough for his staff."

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