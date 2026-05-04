Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Entertainment

Brooks Nader, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, Nicole Kidman turn heads at pre-Met Gala parties

Jeff Bezos and Anna Wintour threw big bashes leading up to Monday's big night

By Janelle Ash Fox News
close
AOC broke House rules at Met Gala while wearing ‘Tax the Rich’ dress Video

AOC broke House rules at Met Gala while wearing ‘Tax the Rich’ dress

The ‘Fox & Friends’ hosts discuss Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez being ordered to repay thousands after an ethics investigation found House rule violations tied to her Met Gala appearance, including delayed payments and underbilling.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anna Wintour, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos brought out the biggest stars in Hollywood for their pre-Met Gala parties leading up to Monday's big night.

The Bezos kicked off the weekend on Saturday night by hosting a party at their NoMad apartment in New York City. Stars like Brooks Nader, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Lisa Rinna, Nicole Kidman and Kendall Jenner were all photographed arriving at the Bezos party.

Nader wore a sheer, black and lace gown to the nighttime event. The "Baywatch" star styled her blonde hair down and kept her accessories minimal. Rinna wore a vibrant, black and red gown on Saturday night. The sleeves of her dress had red feathers that connected to a mesh top.

Brooks Nader, Lauren Sanchez-Bezos and Nicole Kidman

Brooks Nader, Lauren Sanchez-Bezos and Nicole Kidman all attended pre-Met Gala parties this weekend. (Getty Images/BACKGRID)

Jenner kept her look simple, wearing a mid-length black dress with small, black bow details.

LAUREN SÁNCHEZ BEZOS HEATS UP AHEAD OF MET GALA WITH STRING OF DARING, SKIN-BARING LOOKS

Brooks Nader standing at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos Met Gala pre-party in New York City

Brooks Nader attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Met Gala pre-party. (XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Kendall Jenner standing at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos Met Gala pre-party in New York City

Kendall Jenner attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Met Gala pre-party. (XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Kidman looked like she was straight out of a business meeting. She wore black slacks, with a white button-up and an undone black bowtie around her neck. She wore a black blazer and carried a small black clutch.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The following day, stars such as Sánchez-Bezos, Sabrina Carpenter and Serena Williams attended Wintour's pre-Met Gala party in New York City.

Actress Nicole Kidman smiling arriving at Jeff Bezos Pre-Met Gala party in New York

Nicole Kidman smiled as she arrived to Jeff Bezos' Pre-Met Gala party. (Best Image/Backgrid)

Lisa Rinna standing at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos Met Gala pre-party in New York City

Lisa Rinna attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Met Gala pre-party. (XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Carpenter wore an off-the-shoulder black and lace mid-length dress to the daytime event. Williams was seen in a long-sleeve, floor-length red, sequin gown on Sunday.

Donatella Versace was also in attendance and wore a one-shoulder, nude dress with rhinestone detailing.

Donatella Versace standing at Anna Wintour's pre-Met Gala Party in New York City

Donatella Versace attended Anna Wintour's pre-Met Gala party. (XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Sabrina Carpenter standing at Anna Wintour's pre-Met Gala party in New York City

Sabrina Carpenter attended Anna Wintour's pre-Met Gala on Sunday. (XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Pharrell Williams was seen arriving in a nude suit, carrying a Louis Vuitton purse. He wore a nude baseball hat with a green collared shirt peaking out from underneath a brown sweater.

Serena Williams standing at Anna Wintour's pre-Met Gala party in New York City

Serena Williams attended Anna Wintour's pre-Met Gala party. (XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Sanchez Bezos attended the party with her husband and kept her look more modest than she typically leans. The 56-year-old arrived in a two-piece, red silk set.

Pharrell Williams arriving at Anna Wintour's pre-Met Gala party in New York City

Pharrell Williams arriveed at Anna Wintour's pre-Met Gala party. (Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez arriving at Met Gala dinner in New York City

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez arrived to Anna Wintour’s Met Gala party on Sunday. (Nicolas Gerardin/Backgrid)

The top of her look was a vest-style top, with a low neckline. Sánchez Bezos wore a matching, floor-length skirt while her husband wore a simple, gray suit.

On Monday,  Sánchez Bezos attended the press conference for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She wore a form-fitting, grey dress and was sat next to Wintour during the press conference.

Tory Burch, Thom Browne, Anthony Vaccarello, Andrew Bolton, Anna Wintour and Lauren Sánchez Bezos standing at a press conference

Tory Burch, Thom Browne, Anthony Vaccarello, Andrew Bolton, Anna Wintour and Lauren Sánchez Bezos attend the press conference for the 2026 Met Gala. (Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Lauren Sánchez Bezos speaking at a press conference in New York City

Lauren Sánchez Bezos spoke during the press conference for the 2026 Met Gala on Monday. (Taylor Hill/WireImage)

She also took the stage to share some words before Monday's big night.

According to the Daily Mail, the annual fashion event is facing backlash already after staffers found bottles of urine inside the museum. The outlet also reported that water bottles were placed outside the museum, urging passersbys to urinate in them.

Met Gala boycott

A person puts up "Boycott the Bezos Met Gala" posters in New York City on April 15, 2026.  (ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

A sign was placed above them that read: "The Met Gala VIP toilet. Installed in honor of Met Gala chair Jeff Bezos. Go ahead, it's good enough for his staff."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Trending

Close modal

Continue