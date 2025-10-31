Meghan Trainor shows off weight loss in new before-and-after photos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pop powerhouse Meghan Trainor is showing off a whole new look.

While fans can’t stop buzzing about her dramatic transformation, her trainer said the Grammy winner’s biggest change happened "from the inside out."

"Watching her transform from the inside out has been one of the most meaningful parts of my work," Bella Maher from Malibu Bodies said on Instagram. "She did so much of this on her own before ever introducing a GLP-1, and even after starting it, the medication was simply a support, not the reason for her results. GLP-1s can be a powerful tool, but they’re certainly not a transformation plan. SHE is the reason this worked."

The "All About That Bass" hitmaker, 31, has unveiled an impressive physical transformation, as her fitness trainer shared before-and-after photos highlighting her health journey from January 2024 to October 2025.

The images show the singer looking noticeably leaner and more toned. Trainor’s commitment, her fitness trainer added, made the difference.

"She prioritized strength training, protein, intention, structure, and showing up even on the days she didn’t feel like it," the post continued. "She built this. She earned this. And now she gets to live in a body that supports her for life. SO proud of you, my girl!!"

Her before-and-after transformation photos come after she showed off her slimmed-down figure in March 2025 when she hit the red carpet at the Billboard Women in Music event, stunning in a sleek black dress with a sheer skirt that showed off her noticeably slimmer frame.

But after her show-stopping appearance, the "Made You Look" singer took to social media to set the record straight — and expressed frustration over the attention surrounding her body instead of her music.

"So many of the questions (and comments) were focused on my body," Trainor shared, adding that the focus took away from what she was there to celebrate — her work.

Trainor didn’t shy away from being transparent with fans, admitting she had been using a weight-loss medication while also putting in serious effort behind the scenes.

"No, I don’t look like I did 10 years ago," she wrote. "I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me."

She continued, revealing how she rebuilt her health from the inside out.

"I’ve worked with a dietitian, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my second pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great."