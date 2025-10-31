Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Meghan Trainor shows off weight loss in new before-and-after photos

Grammy winner's trainer says GLP-1 drug was 'simply a support' as fitness photos reveal impressive results

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Meghan Trainor called working with Patrick Mahomes on new commercial a blessing and a miracle Video

Meghan Trainor called working with Patrick Mahomes on new commercial a blessing and a miracle

The Grammy Award-winning musician worked with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback on a recent commercial for State Farm.

Pop powerhouse Meghan Trainor is showing off a whole new look.

While fans can’t stop buzzing about her dramatic transformation, her trainer said the Grammy winner’s biggest change happened "from the inside out."

"Watching her transform from the inside out has been one of the most meaningful parts of my work," Bella Maher from Malibu Bodies said on Instagram. "She did so much of this on her own before ever introducing a GLP-1, and even after starting it, the medication was simply a support, not the reason for her results. GLP-1s can be a powerful tool, but they’re certainly not a transformation plan. SHE is the reason this worked."

Meghan Trainor smiling at the camera while backstage at the Tru Fru portrait studio in Wango Tango in a pink dress in May 2025.

Meghan Trainor's physical trainer spoke about her weight loss while sharing before-and-after photos. (Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Trü Frü)

The "All About That Bass" hitmaker, 31, has unveiled an impressive physical transformation, as her fitness trainer shared before-and-after photos highlighting her health journey from January 2024 to October 2025.

The images show the singer looking noticeably leaner and more toned. Trainor’s commitment, her fitness trainer added, made the difference.

"She prioritized strength training, protein, intention, structure, and showing up even on the days she didn’t feel like it," the post continued. "She built this. She earned this. And now she gets to live in a body that supports her for life. SO proud of you, my girl!!"

Her before-and-after transformation photos come after she showed off her slimmed-down figure in March 2025 when she hit the red carpet at the Billboard Women in Music event,  stunning in a sleek black dress with a sheer skirt that showed off her noticeably slimmer frame.

Meghan Trainor smiling in a pink outfit

Meghan Trainor at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre. (Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Meghan Trainor looking serious

Grammy winner's trainer says GLP-1 drug was "simply a support" as fitness photos reveal impressive results. (Presley Ann/Getty Images for Spotify)

But after her show-stopping appearance, the "Made You Look" singer took to social media to set the record straight — and expressed frustration over the attention surrounding her body instead of her music.

"So many of the questions (and comments) were focused on my body," Trainor shared, adding that the focus took away from what she was there to celebrate — her work.

Meghan Trainor

Trainor previously showed off her weight loss earlier this year. (Getty Images)

Trainor didn’t shy away from being transparent with fans, admitting she had been using a weight-loss medication while also putting in serious effort behind the scenes.

"No, I don’t look like I did 10 years ago," she wrote. "I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me."

She continued, revealing how she rebuilt her health from the inside out.

"I’ve worked with a dietitian, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my second pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

