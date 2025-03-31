Meghan Trainor credits dramatic weight loss to biohacking, says 'science is the secret'

After months of speculation surrounding her recent weight loss, Meghan Trainor is crediting her physical transformation to "science."

While attending the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event over the weekend, the "All About That Bass" singer opened up about the steps she's taken to "biohack" her body.

"Science is the secret. I love it," the mom of two told Entertainment Tonight when asked about the secret behind her new look. "I learned a lot of tricks that I had no idea [about]. I was working out so incorrectly wrong for so long. I was running and doing cardio and my body was inflamed, always."

"I'm trying to biohack my body," she added. "So anything that'll help me age backward, I’m into it."

"I just learned about the NADs [supplements]. I was like, ‘Make me Hailey Bieber. I'll do it. I'll take it’ … I’m trying all the things. I love a doctor explaining stuff to me."

NADs, or nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, "helps keep our cells functioning properly," according to Emma Wedgwood, an advanced nurse practitioner.

"It plays an essential role in energy production by converting the food we eat into the fuel our cells need," Wedgwood told GQ last year. "NAD comes in two forms, NAD+ and NADH, both working together to ensure that our bodies have the energy they need to perform vital functions. Beyond energy, NAD also supports processes like DNA repair and immune health. As we get older, NAD+ levels tend to drop, which can affect our energy and cell regeneration, making it a focus in anti-ageing and wellness research."

When it comes to her health and fitness, Trainor has always been open about her journey throughout the years.

The "Been Like This" songstress previously lost 60 lbs after giving birth to her first son.

"I was my heaviest I've ever been. I was like over 200 pounds when I C-sectioned him out. I just wasn't feeling great," Trainor told ET Canada in 2022. She "challenged" herself to lose the weight gradually.

"I was like, 'If I can survive a C-section, I can do anything!' – [and] I was very dedicated and I started seeing the pounds come off like one week at a time, one pound… I learned that I do like healthy food and I learned what portions mean. And I learned my brain is so happy when I exercise, so I'm just [feeling] better than ever."