Meghan Trainor fires back at fans who say they don't recognize her after dramatic weight loss

Meghan Trainor is clapping back at fans who said they couldn't recognize her after her recent weight loss.

The "Made You Look" singer posted a TikTok of herself doing the stiletto challenge – a social media trend in which people balance on random objects on one foot while wearing high heels. In her version of the challenge, Trainor can be seen balancing on two large dumbbells while dressed in black workout gear and a high ponytail.

"Dude.. I did not recognize her at first.. What happened!?" one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, "Don't even recognize her anymore."

A third added, "When you used to sing all about that bass and now you're barely a soprano."

Not long after the original TikTok was posted, Trainor took to the social media app again, seemingly responding to the critics in the comments section of her first post.

In the second post, Trainor gave fans a more close-up look at her makeup, as she mouthed the lyrics to Megan Thee Stallion's song, "Her." She captioned the post, "Glam team really did that."

"I don’t care if these b----es don’t like me," she mouthed. "‘Cause, like, I’m pretty as f---."

Not all the comments on the original post were negative. Some of her followers complimented her new look, while others came to the singer's defense and called on others to stop body-shaming her.

"Omg you look like sporty barbie," one fan wrote, while another added, "People are allowed to change."

"Are people really skinny shaming her rn omg let her be," another wrote. "We're allowed to change and still be supportive of not talking about other people's bodies and empowerment. Move one."

Trainor showed off her slimmed-down figure in March 2025 while walking the red carpet at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event, when she posed for photos in a black dress with a sheer skirt.

Following the event, the Grammy Award-winning singer took to social media to express frustration over the fact that "so many of the questions (and comments) were focused on my body" and not on her music – she also admitted to taking weight-loss medication.

"No, I don’t look like I did 10 years ago. I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me," she wrote in the caption. "I’ve worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great."