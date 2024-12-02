Meghan Trainor’s smile makeover is latest celebrity plastic surgery disaster

In Hollywood, stars often place a high importance on looking young and beautiful.

Many celebrities undergo various procedures, from invasive plastic surgery to injectables that can be done in a doctor's office. Often, there are no complications or regrets involved.

However, some celebrities like Meghan Trainor, Christina Applegate, and Ariana Grande have been open about getting some work done that they regret or that did not turn out the way they expected.

Here's a look at some Hollywood plastic surgery disasters.

Meghan Trainor

Trainor revealed in a recent episode of her podcast that she "got too much Botox" – so much that she has lost the ability to smile.

"Someone convinced me with my little lips that if you did a lip flip, you put filler right above your upper lip, that you could have a beautiful flip on your upper lip. And I could have one for the first time in my whole 30 years of living — it was not true," she said on the "Workin’ On It with Meghan Trainor & Ryan Trainor" podcast.

"I cannot smile anymore," she complained, adding, "Everywhere I go, I cannot smile. My face hurts to smile, to even try."

When sharing what lesson she learned from her experience, Trainor said, "It taught me my smile does light up a room, and when it’s not there, it’s a dim light. I feel like I'm not happy because I can’t smile."

Still, she has plans for plastic surgery; she wants to have her breasts done.

After two pregnancies, she said that she currently has "saggy sacks as boobs." The "All About That Bass" singer said that she wants to get "just a little lift," and "maybe a little implant just so they're like, ‘We are boobs,’ ‘cause right now, they are not."

Christina Applegate

In July, Applegate shared her plastic surgery story on her "MeSsy" podcast , revealing that when she was younger, she underwent a procedure to have the bags under her eyes removed.

She said she was 27 at the time, and she recalled a producer on a show she was working on told her, "‘Hey we’re having trouble lighting under your eyes. The bags under your eyes are so big.'"

She added, "He goes, ‘I suggest you get them removed.'"

Applegate explained that the eye bags are "hereditary," joking that her father has "Louis Vuitton luggage under his eyes," but noted that she did feel "shame" at the producer's suggestion and did not feel like she could push back.

"These seeds they plant into your head ... Our shame," she said.

"And you know what I did? At 27 years old, I had the only plastic surgery I've ever had was to remove the bags under my eyes."

Ariana Grande

"Wicked" stars Grande and Cynthia Erivo were October's Vanity Fair cover stars, and as part of their interview, they each underwent a lie detector test.

In Grande's portion of the test, she was asked about plastic surgery. She said that she has never had a nose job, a breast augmentation or a facelift, although she did admit to having an interest in having a face-lift in the future. She also denied having had an eye lift, something she is accused of often.

Speaking about what she has had done, she said, "I’ve had fillers in various places and Botox, but I stopped like four years ago, and that is the extent."

In a Vogue interview last year, Grande got emotional talking about her former use of fillers.

"I've had a ton of lip filler over the years, Botox…I stopped in 2018 because I just felt so…too much," she said then, tearing up. "I just felt like hiding. For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me, and now I feel like maybe it's not."

She went on, "I want to see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines; I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper, and I laugh more and more."

Grande said she would consider a face-lift in the future, but it seems that for now, she prefers aging naturally.

Valerie Bertinelli

Last summer, a social media user made a rude comment about Valerie Bertinelli's appearance, telling the actress and former Food Network star, "The Botox looks great."

"I know you didn’t mean that as a compliment, but let’s talk about it, shall we?" she said in a video she made in response. "I have tried Botox...and I hated it."

She shared a picture of herself from six years ago, when she had the procedure done, and explained, "As you can see from that picture, it doesn’t look like me. It sort of like changed the shape of my eyebrows."

Bertinelli continued, "And what I thought it was going to do was help me with my genetically puffy eyes. They’ve always annoyed me. I’ve always wanted those deep-set eyes. Don’t have 'em. Never going to get 'em. So, just live with it."

She said that she made the video to talk about the comment because the person who made it was another woman. She asked her, "What made you go out of your way to try to shame me? … We’re women. We have to stick together, OK? Don’t shame somebody if they want to do something, anything, to make themselves feel better as they go out into this insane, flippin’ crazy world, OK?"

Kylie Jenner

With Kim Kardashian as an older sister, Kylie Jenner has been in the spotlight from a very young age. As she aged, she was accused of having a number of plastic surgery procedures. She has said that while she has had lip fillers, she has never had surgery done on her face – but just before she became pregnant with her first child, daughter Stormi, she had a breast augmentation.

"I wish I never got them done to begin with," Jenner declared on a 2023 episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." She also said that she would "recommend anyone thinking about it to wait after children."

"I don’t want my daughter to do the things I did," she said of Stormi, who she had in 2018 at 20, saying she would be "heartbroken" if she followed in her footsteps in that way.

"I wish I never touched anything to begin with," she admitted.

In the August issue of British Vogue, Jenner spoke further about her decision to have plastic surgery at such a young age.

"I just have to be gentle with myself because although I carried so much responsibility in the moment, I was just trying to do what was best for me. I was just trying my best as a human. I have to realize: ‘It’s OK, Kylie,’" she said. "Looking back, I’m like, ‘God, I was 17, 18 [years old].’"

Amber Tamblyn

In October, actress Amber Tamblyn wrote in a piece for The New York Times that when she was just 12 years old, she underwent surgery to have her ears pinned back.

Tamblyn, who began working as a child and is known for her roles in "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" movies and "Joan of Arcadia," explained, "As a little girl I had ears that stuck out like big butterfly wings. Some kids at my school in Los Angeles would make fun of them, and I’d often stare at myself in the mirror wishing my ears would lay flat against my head."

"But it wasn’t until landing my first major role on a TV show at age 12 that I opted to undergo ear-pinning surgery , a decision I’ve never made public until now."

She wrote that at the time, she considered herself to be a "fiery young feminist who raged against the patriarchy," but "in changing my own body, I was also a hypocrite who gave in to it — because how could anyone not?"

In her eyes, "Going under the knife felt like choosing a weapon I could wield in self-defense against my own disposability. It showed the world I understood the assignment of assimilation — that I could do whatever it took to fit in, never stand out, the way my ears once did."

Tamblyn confessed that she does not know how she would feel today if she had not gotten the surgery but said that she thinks about it "often."

"I don’t apologize for what I’ve done, or for what I haven’t," she wrote. "My relationship to my body has changed, healed even, as I’ve become more protective, compassionate and honest."

Sharon Osbourne

Three years ago, Sharon Osbourne had a face-lift that did not turn out as planned.

"That was the worst thing that I ever did," she recalled in an interview with The Times last year. "I looked like Cyclops. I had one eye here and one eye there and my mouth was all skewwhiff, and then I had to wait for that to heal before I could go back and have it corrected."

When asked why she got the surgery, she bluntly answered, "Vanity. Ego. ‘Oh, you look great for your age.’ But I know what I really look like. When I look in the mirror, I see the real me."

"I've been messed up many times," Osbourne said. "This last one was a kind of fix-it job from the guy that did it before. I kind of looked liked Quasimodo."

In an April 2023 interview with The Sun, she said that she won't have another face-lift.

"That one put me off and it frightens me," she shared. "I really f---ing pushed it with the last face-lift, and I am now like, no more. Time is against me, I cannot have another face-lift."

Courtneney Cox

For Courteney Cox, she has one big regret when it comes to beauty: fillers.

The "Friends" actress admitted on the "Gloss Angeles" podcast last year that she "can't believe" she thought she "looked OK" when she was getting fillers – something she said she no longer does.

"Thinking I was getting older when I was really young, that's just a bummer, a waste of time; it's a domino effect," she explained. "It's like you don't realize that you look a little off. So, then you keep doing more 'cause you look normal to yourself."

Cox said, "You look in the mirror and go, ‘Oh, that looks good,' you think. And you don't realize what it looks like to the outside person and just doing too many fillers and having to have them removed, which, thank God, they are removable. I think I messed up a lot, and now, luckily, I can… I was able to reverse most of that. Now, I'm actually just older."