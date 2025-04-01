Meghan Trainor admits to using Mounjaro for dramatic weight loss, slams public's fixation on her body

Meghan Trainor has hopped on the Mounjaro train.

Days after the 31-year-old pop star revealed her dramatic weight loss while attending the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event over the weekend, Trainor took to social media to not only confirm her use of the popular weight-loss drug, but express her frustrations over the public's focus on her body instead of "what really matters."

"Feeling so honored to be recognized by @billboard Women in Music as a Hitmaker – what a dream! But it’s a little disheartening that so many of the questions (and comments) were focused on my body instead of my music, my passion, or the decade of hard work that got me here," she captioned the post alongside photos from the event. "This is what it’s like to be a woman in the music industry."

"No, I don’t look like I did 10 years ago. I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me," the mom of two added. "I’ve worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great."

"Here’s to celebrating talent, growth, and the power of putting yourself first. Let’s keep shifting the convo to what REALLY matters," Trainor concluded.

While attending the event on Saturday, the "All About That Bass" singer opened up about the steps she's taken to "biohack" her body.

"Science is the secret. I love it," the mom of two told Entertainment Tonight when asked about the secret behind her new look. "I learned a lot of tricks that I had no idea [about]. I was working out so incorrectly wrong for so long. I was running and doing cardio and my body was inflamed, always."

"I'm trying to biohack my body," she added. "So anything that'll help me age backward, I’m into it."

"I just learned about the NADs [supplements]. I was like, ‘Make me Hailey Bieber. I'll do it. I'll take it’… I’m trying all the things. I love a doctor explaining stuff to me."

NADs, or nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, "helps keep our cells functioning properly," according to Emma Wedgwood, an advanced nurse practitioner.

"It plays an essential role in energy production by converting the food we eat into the fuel our cells need," Wedgwood told GQ last year. "NAD comes in two forms, NAD+ and NADH, both working together to ensure that our bodies have the energy they need to perform vital functions. Beyond energy, NAD also supports processes like DNA repair and immune health. As we get older, NAD+ levels tend to drop, which can affect our energy and cell regeneration, making it a focus in anti-ageing and wellness research."

Trainor isn't the only celebrity who has confirmed their use of Mounjaro.

Last week, Amy Schumer praised the effects of Mounjaro (also known as tirzepatide) in a video clip shared on Instagram with her nearly 13 million followers.

In a previous attempt to lose weight, the comedian experienced debilitating side effects while using Ozempic for weight-loss purposes.

"I wanted to share and keep it 100 with you, that years ago – and yes, this is completely unsafe to be driving and making a video – years ago, three years ago, I tried WeGovy and I was like puking," Schumer said in the clip captured while she was behind the wheel.

"I couldn't handle it. I don't know if they've changed the formula or whatever… but anyway, I went on this telehealth meeting with MidiHealth, and it was cheap. I wanted to try it myself, cause I wanted to recommend it to my friends who are like nurses and teachers."

In addition to the injectable medication, which is primarily used to treat type 2 diabetes, the "Trainwreck" star has a new routine which includes hormones.

"They put me on estrogen and progesterone because I realized I was in perimenopause and my symptoms of being in perimenopause have disappeared," Schumer said.

"My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy, I want to get down more if you know what I mean – I'm talking about sex."

She added, "So that's been great, Mounajro's been great… I'm having a really good experience with it and I wanted to keep it real with you about that."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this post.