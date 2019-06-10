Gwyneth Paltrow is 'fighting a war' against chicken nuggets

Gwyneth Paltrow is fighting a war, and her enemy is chicken nuggets.

The actress recently opened up about life with her 13-year-old son, Moses, and her struggles to promote healthy eating at home — Moses is a typical teenage boy when it comes to his diet.

“He only wants chicken nuggets and French fries and Gatorade,” Paltrow said while hosting a Goop Morning in Celebration of First International Campaign with Flow Alkaline Spring Water, People reports. That’s not to say that Paltrow doesn’t try to get him to vary his diet. “It’s like a war every day,” she said.

The “Iron Man” star talked about how she prepares Poke bowls for her kids so that they can eat healthy while also being able to “choose what they want in it.” Unfortunately, it seems like Moses would rather just stick to fast food.

Poke bowls are a recent food trend the includes sliced chunks of fish mixed with rice, vegetables and sauces. The dish’s popularity stems from Hawaii, where Poke bowls are incredibly common.

Paltrow also discussed her son’s other favorite pastime: playing video games. She claimed that “we have a “Fortnite” situation at my house.”

It sounds like Moses has being a teenager all figured out.