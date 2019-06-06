Gwyneth Paltrow launches Goop Men with nod to husband Brad Falchuk and others who inspired brand

Gwyneth Paltrow showed some love to husband Brad Falchuk on social media as she announced the launch of a men’s section of her lifestyle brand.

The 46-year-old Goop founder posted a picture of her spouse of eight months on Instagram Monday, along with a series of photos of other men who helped inspire Goop Men.

“In honor of our @goopmen launch, I want to shout out some of the most special men in my life,” Paltrow captioned the photos, in part, tagging her husband, as well as several other men. She also mentioned her brother, director Jake Paltrow.

The “Shakespeare in Love” star went on to explain the new addition to her lifestyle brand, including a men’s clothing label, a men’s newsletter and a new tab on the Goop website.

“So ask yourself: Are you crystal-curious? And even if you’re not—are you, simply, curious? About the world, how to fit into it, what it means to live in 2019,” Paltrow continued her caption. “We all get a little lost. We all wrestle our own shifting paradigms. We all want to grow and be present in our lives. Guidance from a clinical nutritionist, a psychotherapist, an intuitive, even a travel guide to the best adventure escapes can be an awfully welcome thing when you’re searching for some grounding.”

“Goop doesn’t claim to have all the answers, but we’re pretty committed to looking for them,” she added. “Besides, men can make cookies with avocados instead of butter, too. Let’s not put people in boxes.”

The “Iron Man” actress concluded her post: “So click on stuff, read stuff—f--- it, go on a cleanse. You deserve it. And most of all, welcome to goop.”

Paltrow had previously announced the beginning of the Goop Fellas podcast on Instagram in May.

The actress married Falchuk, 47, in September 2018. In December, she told WSJ Magazine she was glad she remarried later in life.

"It's fantastic. I feel like we are probably better equipped to choose our life partner when we are halfway through life," she said at the time. "But generally, we have to pick our spouses a lot earlier because of the whole procreation piece."

"For me it has been more of a process, and so I feel really lucky to have met this person who is an incredible, true partner," she said.

Fox News’ Jessica Sager contributed to this report.