Coldplay’s Chris Martin granted restraining order against alleged stalker: report

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin on Wednesday was granted a restraining order against an alleged stalker deemed a “grave risk” to the singer, a report said.

Fan Ariana Joyce had allegedly become “fixated” on Martin, making unauthorized visits to his California residence, KNBC reported, citing a Los Angeles judge. Joyce had purportedly left notes that suggest death and suicide for Martin and his two children — Apple, 14, and Moses, 13 — with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, according to court documents obtained by the station.

Facebook posts reportedly showed the extent of Joyce’s alleged infatuation with Martin.

"The postings are an escalation of her delusional belief that she is in a romantic relationship with Mr. Martin," said Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Thomas Trent Lewis upon review.

Lewis ordered the alleged stalker to stay at least 100 yards from the singer and his property for the next five years, according to KNBC. The order similarly protects Martin’s two children and his girlfriend, actress Dakota Johnson.

Joyce had claimed she enjoyed visiting the area where Martin lives because her father had died close by there, the station reported.