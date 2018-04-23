Gwyneth Paltrow says she's in her first 'adult relationship' with Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow has some harsh words for her exes.

The 45-year-old actress opened up about dating Brad Falchuk to Britain's Sunday Times and said she was in her first “adult relationship.” Paltrow, who was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, said she previously dated men who had intimacy issues.

"In the past, I’ve been in relationships with men who had intimacy issues, so I could be, like, 'I’m fine, I’m ready to do this,' and let myself think he’s the one with the problem," she said. "In a way, some of the relationships were designed to keep me out of intimacy."

She said she “feared intimacy and communication” early on in her relationship with Falchuk.

"Now, for the first time, I feel I’m in an adult relationship that is sometimes uncomfortable, because he sort of demands a certain level of intimacy and communication that I haven’t been held to before," she told the Sunday Times. "What came up in the first couple of years of our relationship was how incapable I was in this realm, how I feared intimacy and communication."

Paltrow and Falchuk began dating in 2014 on the set of “Glee.” The couple announced in January they got engaged.

The actress said many of her past relationships were short-lived and she “wasn’t particularly in love with the person.” She added that she’s the only person in her life who got a divorce.

"This used to feel like a failure -- it took me a while to reframe that divorce isn’t a failure,” Paltrow said.