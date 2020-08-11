Meghan Markle received a ‘master class’ from Queen Elizabeth before leaving royal family, book claims

Queen Elizabeth II was determined to help newcomer Meghan Markle settle into royal life before the former American actress stepped back with Prince Harry.

The claim is being made in the bombshell book “Finding Freedom,” written by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Numerous palace insiders came forward to the two journalists and detailed what led to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departure as senior members of the British royal family.

The couple currently resides in Markle’s native Los Angeles with their son, Archie.

On Tuesday, the U.K.’s DailyMail reported the reigning monarch, 94, originally had confidence in the 39-year-old when they embarked on their first engagement together on June 14, 2018.

“The queen was wonderful, warm and generous towards the new duchess,” Durand wrote, as quoted by the outlet. “She made sure Meghan knew what was going on and made her feel very much at home because it was her first trip.”

Elizabeth even gifted Markle a pair of pearl and diamond earrings before they stepped off the train in Chester together.

As for Markle, she was reportedly eager to learn the ins and outs of royal life to impress her husband’s grandmother.

“Meghan, an avid learner studying all she could on royal protocol, was often seen carrying binders full of research so she didn’t put a foot wrong,” Durand wrote. “She took her new role incredibly seriously. That day was different though; she was getting a royal master class in training from the queen herself.”

Harry’s father, Prince Charles, also reportedly welcomed Markle with open arms. A friend of the Prince of Wales said the 71-year-old had “taken a real shine to Meghan.”

“She’s a sassy, confident, beautiful American,” said the pal. “[Charles] likes very strong, confident women. She’s bright, and she’s self-aware, and I can see why they’ve struck up a very quick friendship… Meghan ticks the boxes. Most of all she’s married to his beloved.”

A trusted confidant also revealed Markle “found such a supportive and loving father in Charles, which has really changed her life for the better.”

According to the book, Markle even underwent SAS training after being sent “absolutely terrifying and stomach-churning” threats when she joined the British royal family. The Duchess of Sussex reportedly participated in a mock kidnapping and was taught how to establish a relationship with her abductors as well as being “saved” from a hostage situation, which involved officers firing fake guns.

A source told the authors that Markle found the experience “extremely intense and scary.” But senior members of the royal family, including Charles and Prince William, have undergone the training.

While it was initially reported that Harry and Markle cooperated with the authors, reps for the couple confirmed to Fox News on Saturday that they played no part in the upcoming tell-all.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to ‘Finding Freedom,’” said the statement. “This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and heir own independent reporting.”

According to the book’s description, “Finding Freedom” aims to set the record straight about the royal couple.

“For the very first time, ‘Finding Freedom’ goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond,” read the book's description. “As members of the select group of reporters that cover the British Royal Family and their engagements, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have witnessed the young couple’s lives as few outsiders can.”

“With unique access and written with the participation of those closest to the couple, ‘Finding Freedom’ is an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicate to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world,” the description added.

In a statement sent to Fox News, the book publisher said Scobie is a London-based writer, royal editor for Harper’s Bazaar, an ABC News contributor, “Good Morning America” regular and host of ABC’s popular royal podcast, “The Heir Pod.” Durand is an Emmy Award-winning producer and writer who has spent nearly two decades working in London covering Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, Clarence House and other major international events. During that time, she produced multiple interviews with members of the royal family including Harry. She contributes to O, The Oprah Magazine, Elle magazine and other American and British news outlets.

“The aim of this book is to portray the real Harry and Meghan, a couple who continue to inspire many around the world through their humanitarian and charitable work but are often inaccurately portrayed," they wrote in a statement. "Our mission has been motivated by a desire to tell an accurate version of their journey and finally present the truth of misreported stories that have become gospel simply because of the amount of times they have been repeated. It is thanks to our sources that we have been able to share the definitive story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

“Finding Freedom" is available in bookstores and online.