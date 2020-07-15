Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas has been trying to contact the duchess since her LA move: source

Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle is reportedly attempting to contact the Duchess of Sussex, who is currently residing in her native Los Angeles.

A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday that the former Hollywood lighting director, who lives in Mexico, has been “sending letters to the house” in hopes it will reach the 38-year-old. The former “Suits” star has relocated to California with her husband Prince Harry and their son Archie.

However, the insider alleged that despite the 75-year-old’s best efforts, his “letters remained unopened.”

The patriarch and the former actress have had a strained relationship since he was caught staging paparazzi photos ahead of her May 2018 royal wedding to the 35-year-old prince. While Thomas was set to walk his daughter down the aisle, he famously announced days before the ceremony that he could no longer attend after suffering a heart attack.

Harry’s father Prince Charles took his place.

The relationship continued to worsen after Thomas continuously gave interviews where he criticized his daughter, as well as the royal family. The source said Markle has been “upset and disturbed by the entire ordeal.”

In January, Markle and Harry confirmed they were stepping back as senior memoirs of the British royal family and instead were planning to split their time between the U.K. and North America.

Thomas, as well as Markle’s older half-sister Samantha Markle, have frequently spoken out to the press. The troublesome relationship has been chronicled by both the British and American press for months.

In various interviews, Thomas has claimed he has no way to reach Markle directly. It is believed Thomas has not spoken to his daughter since the royal wedding.

Back in May 2019, True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen told Fox News the Markle family have a long way to go before their relationship with the star could ever be repaired.

Bullen is an executive producer who has been making programs about the British royal family for nearly 20 years and has worked closely with Charles, 71, for eight.

“How can [the Markles] repair what they have done?” Mullen said at the time. “That’s pretty tricky. Thomas and Samantha have both been speaking to the press nonstop. Meghan has even tried reaching out to her father. They’ve instead decided to make those letters public. I would say that’s far too tricky.

“We even interviewed Samantha recently for a program and her view is that this is not going to get fixed anytime soon,” Bullen continued. “And as for Meghan and Harry, their focus is on [Archie]. The Markles are certainly down the list."