Meghan Markle birthday plans revealed as royal family sends well-wishes from abroad: Source

EXCLUSIVE: Birthday wishes are in order for Meghan Markle as Aug. 4 marks the Duchess of Sussex’s first birthday since she and Prince Harry elected to “step back” as senior members of the royal family earlier this year.

Markle turned 39 on Tuesday and given the current state of the world, Markle isn’t exactly looking to do anything extravagant so much as she simply wants to spend time with her family and loved ones, according to a source.

Markle and Harry have lived in Los Angeles since March when they relocated their young family from Vancouver Island in Canada -- and it didn’t take long for the British royal family to issue their birthday wishes to the former “Suits” actress once her big day arrived.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today! 🎂🎈" the Kensington Palace account, which represents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, wrote alongside a photo of Meghan kneeling down and speaking with a girl holding a chocolate cupcake.

Meanwhile, the Queen’s Royal Family Instagram account shared a lively photo of Markle standing alongside Her Royal Highness in a photo that was snapped during their 2018 joint appearance in Cheshire, England.

U.K.-based royal correspondent Neil Sean told Fox News a source said: “She does not want anything big or fancy as she feels this will read badly in the present climate."

She is “exhausted with all the bad press and situations going on in their lives right now with legal and snappers etc.,” the source told Sean.

A rep for Markle did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl, recently told Entertainment Tonight the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had previously set plans to visit their folks in the U.K. this summer, however, the coronavirus pandemic stifled that and Markle and Harry have been holed up in their home as they wait out the distance ordinances.

"We are still in a pandemic and the prospect of traveling is not appealing to the Sussexes at the moment," she explained. "I think the idea is that they will stay put in L.A., not least because of the pandemic, but also because of the work they are doing on the launch of Archwell [charity]."

A trip home to England for Christmas is "a better bet," Nicholl shared with the outlet.