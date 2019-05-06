Meghan Markle’s former ‘Suits’ co-star Patrick J. Adams congratulates duchess on first child

Meghan Markle’s baby boy already has a play date offer just hours after the new royal was born.

Markle’s former “Suits” co-star Patrick J. Adams congratulated the Duchess of Sussex on the birth of her first child with Prince Harry. The royal couple announced Monday their bundle of joy was born at 5:26 a.m. and weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces.

“Just heard that the world just got heavier by 7 pounds and 3 ounces. Much love to him and his incredible parents. Learned first hand 7 months ago how transformational becoming a parent is and couldn’t be happier for Meghan and Harry as they begin this adventure,” Adams tweeted.

The actor and his wife, actress Troian Bellisario, also became first-time parents in October 2018 when they welcomed a baby girl. Adams included the hashtag #playdatesoon in Monday’s tweet, setting in motion a future meet-up for their children.

Adams and the former actress were on-screen lovers in the popular series before they both left the show in Season 7. The season finale saw both their characters, Mike and Rachel, trade "I do's" in front of their closest family and friends.

Adams remained friends with Meghan and attended her wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle last May.

Prince Harry gushed about his newborn son to reporters on Monday and said Duchess Meghan and the baby were “doing incredibly well.”

"I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy," Harry said. "Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine.”

Harry said they were still working on a name and will make their debut as a family of three in two days “as planned.”