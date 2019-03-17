Meghan Markle was a 'failure' in Hollywood, royal biographer claims

Meghan Markle was a "failure" as an actress before landing the role of Rachel Zane in "Suits" in 2011, Princess Diana's biographer claimed.

Andrew Morton gave the Duchess of Sussex, 37, a series of backhanded compliments about her determination in a new interview.

"Let's not forget that, for ten years, her budding career as an actress was something of a failure," Morton said in the documentary "Meghan & The Markles: A Family At War" (via The Sun). "For almost a decade, Meghan auditioned for parts in movies, ads and gameshows."

"She was kind of, at 30, over the hill, in Hollywood terms, when she got this gig in 'Suits,'" he said.

"The fact that she kept on going on, the fact that she went to all these rehearsals and auditions without the prospect of work showed that kind of determination that her father imbued in her and that has propelled her to where she is today."

Morton has long been somewhat critical of Markle ever since she and Prince Harry went public with their royal romance.

He previously described the humanitarian and former actress as a "social climber," alleging in his book "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess," that she dumped first husband Trevor Engelson after achieving success on "Suits."

"She was her own woman now, earning a steady income, making new friends on-set and off, no longer dependent on her husband’s connections," he wrote. "Her friends in LA noticed the change in her now that she was on her way up. She no longer had time for mates she had known for years … a networker to her fingertips, she seemed to be recalibrating her life, forging new friendships with those who could develop her career."