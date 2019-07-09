Meghan Markle's 'Suits' co-star Patrick J. Adams reveals how the finale will address her character

Meghan Markle isn’t expected to return for the final season of “Suits,” but that doesn’t mean her character won’t be a part of the show.

Markle left the USA Network original series in Season 8 alongside co-star Patrick J. Adams, who was one of the original cast members on the show. Now, ahead of the finale, Adams has agreed to reprise his role as Mike Ross in Season 9, Episode 5 for a guest appearance. However, his on-screen romantic partner, Markle’s Rachel Zane, won’t join him.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Adams revealed how the show will address Markle’s absence noting that she won’t be written out in any way, shape or form.

“For Mike, this is just a trip to New York,” the 37-year-old actor explained. “He's in Seattle, [Mike and Rachel] are building their life together, it sounds like he's doing well."

He also revealed that fans may be treated to a bit of audio from Rachel during his guest appearance.

“There's phone calls with Rachel saying, 'Goodbye, I love you,' and, you know, I think there's some obvious acknowledgment that she's still there and a part of the show."

Overall, the actor wanted to stress that Markle’s character and his aren’t at odds and are happily continuing their story together in a different city, off-camera.

"We're happy. I promise you they're happy," he concluded.

The duo remains friends off-screen as well. Adams was invited to Markle’s royal wedding to Prince Harry and was among the first to congratulate the happy couple on the birth of their first child, baby Archie.

“Just heard that the world just got heavier by 7 pounds and 3 ounces,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “Much love to him and his incredible parents. Learned first hand 7 months ago how transformational becoming a parent is and couldn’t be happier for Meghan and Harry as they begin this adventure. #playdatesoon.”