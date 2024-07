Meghan Markle was spotted out with a Hollywood gal pal.

Markle and Kimberly Williams-Paisley had lunch together on Sunday at Tre Lune in Montecito, California.

"They had a lovely experience, chatting and laughing together," a source told People magazine. "The pair was low-key and was left unbothered by the other guests."

While it's unclear when Markle and Williams-Paisley first met, the two have a lot in common.

Both graduated from Northwestern University, with Williams-Paisley earning her degree in 1993 and Markle in 2003. The two are also familiar with the Hollywood scene with their acting careers.

Williams-Paisley landed her breakout role in "Father of the Bride" in 1991. The actress is also known for roles in "We Are Marshall" and on TV's "According to Jim."

Markle famously was a briefcase girl during season two of "Deal or No Deal." She went on to star on "Suits" and is also known for her smaller roles in the films "Horrible Bosses," along with "Remember Me."

These two ladies also have husbands who are famous in their own right.

Williams-Paisley married country music superstar Brad Paisley in 2003. They have two sons: William and Jasper. Markle married Prince Harry in 2018. They also have two children: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Markle and Prince Harry have been putting down roots in the U.S. after leaving behind royal life in 2020. Markle hasn't returned to the U.K. since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022. She attended the funeral with Prince Harry, but left their children in the U.S.

Many have speculated that Harry and Meghan might make a return to the U.K. together, but according to reports, that's not happening any time soon.

Meanwhile, Markle jet-setted to the Hamptons on Friday to join a group of high-powered women at a summit to reportedly learn tips for her new lifestyle business, American Riviera Orchard, according to Page Six. Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon were among the star-studded names believed to be at the event, the outlet reported.

Harry has returned to the U.K. for a number of events while Markle stayed behind. He attended King Charles III's coronation, and also saw his father after the king was diagnosed with cancer.

Prince Harry's trip to England following the cancer diagnosis was short, a royal expert told Fox News Digital at the time.

"He was there for 24 hours, he saw his father for 45 minutes, he flew — and announced to the press — after the king’s statement was released, even though we later heard that he was told beforehand, and he didn’t see his sister-in-law or nieces and nephews even though they are also dealing with a traumatic health recovery," Shannon Felton Spence explained. "It’s hard to view it as anything other than an image saver for Harry. And that pains me, because I was really hoping this was the news he needed to wake him up and fix it."

Although things haven't been the best between Prince Harry and his family, the Duke of Sussex is reportedly set to receive an inheritance left behind by his great-grandmother on his 40th birthday, Sept. 15. The Queen Mother was 101 when she died and allegedly dumped two-thirds of her estimated $120 million fortune into a trust at the time.

The Duke of Sussex will receive $8.5 million for his share, according to the U.K.'s Mirror. The total is reportedly more than the portion Prince William received on his own 40th birthday.

"It seems Prince Harry has drawn the lucky straw when it comes to the trust," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital. "The difference in the allocation of monies is attributed to what is thought to be Prince William and Prince Harry’s future financial prospects."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for comment.

