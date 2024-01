Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Meghan Markle was a no-show at the "Suits" reunion.

Former castmates Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres teamed up to present the Best Television, Drama category at the 81st Annual Golden Globes on Jan. 7.

It is understood that the former American actress, who played Rachel Zane in the legal drama, was invited to join them during the televised ceremony. However, the mother of two had a "preexisting commitment," ETOnline reported.

‘SUITS’ STARRING MEGHAN MARKLE, GABRIEL MACHT, PATRICK J ADAMS SURGES IN POPULARITY: THE CAST THEN AND NOW

A spokesperson for the 42-year-old did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

"Meghan was invited to the mini-Golden Globes reunion by production," Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, told Fox News Digital.

"That is who would have invited her," she said. "Presenters can’t just bring a plus-one onstage. Production and talent bookers would have organized the appearance. And yes, the ultimate objective would be a Meghan Markle appearance because that would have been excellent PR for a struggling award show. … It would take one phone call to [her agent] to secure Meghan onstage, not a group chat."

"Hollywood has not been kind to Harry and Meghan over the last year," Schofield added.

Torres told Variety on the red carpet that the Duchess of Sussex hasn’t been part of the cast’s group texts about the show’s recent resurgence on Netflix.

"When it all came through, we were all texting each other," said the actress. "Yes, our text thread is insane right now. So, it’s very exciting."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

But it seems Meghan is not part of the fun.

"We don’t have her number," the 54-year-old said about Markle, who starred in the show from 2011 to 2018.

"We just don’t," Torres said. "So, she’ll see, she’ll watch. She’ll be happy that we’re here."

The castmates told ET they were excited "to see old friends again."

Adams, who played Markle’s love interest, told ET he would be keen to "suit up" once more if given the opportunity.

"We found out about – well, it’s not a revival – but a ‘Suits’ spin-off," the actor told the outlet. "I think it’s all in the early stages. But what did they say? It’s a show in the ‘Suits’ universe, like a ‘Suits LA.’ Anyway, our fearless showrunner [is] working on that. And if we got the phone call, if I got the phone call, I’m ready to suit up again. I love the show, I love the character. And I loved working with all these people."

The 42-year-old also noted it would make sense for Markle to make an appearance alongside his character.

"She’s pretty popular right now," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schofield said Markle is treading carefully with any appearances or launches in the new year to avoid further scrutiny and backlash.

"While she would have personally enjoyed the spotlight, professionally Meghan and Prince Harry are being advised that the media landscape is oversaturated with the pair and to be extra cautious with their next steps."

Schofield also noted it would have been "a risk" for the couple to put themselves "in the line of fire" with comedian Jo Koy hosting the Globes.

"A chance of a Harry and Meghan roast during the show is low-hanging fruit," she said. "Can you imagine an awkward camera shot on Harry and Meghan’s faces? ... Neither former senior royal has thick enough skin to take that kind of hit in public. It would have been disastrous."

"As Patrick pointed out, Meghan is quite well-known now," Schofield continued. "Love her or loathe her, she’s a hot topic and, quite honestly, a much bigger star than she was during her stint on ‘Suits.’ Today, she considers herself to be on a higher level professionally."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I think she would rather be seen with A-listers like Oprah or Kevin Costner than former cable network co-stars. If she had been asked to present an award with Oprah or Reese Witherspoon … I think her team might have strongly considered it. … That would have given her some credibility in the industry and elevated her."

Markle quit acting in 2017 after Buckingham Palace announced her engagement to the British prince. In 2020, the couple stepped back as working royals and moved to California.

Many have speculated Markle could return to acting, especially after she was signed by WME in April. The talent agency is led by CEO Ari Emanuel, who has a reputation for his aggressive deal-making skills, making him "one of Hollywood’s most powerful figures," Page Six reported. He inspired the character Ari Gold in HBO’s "Entourage."

The outlet noted that WME will assume representation of Archewell, the organization run by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

While film and television production, brand partnerships and "overall business-building" will be explored by the duchess and her team, "acting will not be an area of focus," Variety reported.

Schofield doesn’t believe Markle will ever return for a "Suits" reboot. But growing interest in the series means more doors opening again in Hollywood for the duchess.

MEGHAN MARKLE WALKS HOLLYWOOD RED CARPET WITH SIGHTS SET ON COMEBACK: 'SHE WEARS HER TIARA PRETTY HEAVILY'

"It shows public interest in Meghan outside the royal family," said Schofield.

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen previously told Fox News Digital that he wouldn’t be surprised if Markle wanted to pursue a Hollywood career again.

"I guess it’s something she has to give a go," he explained. "The Spotify deal has been canceled. … [The couple’s] documentary about their life did very well for Netflix. But how many times can you allow cameras into your life when you’re saying you want privacy?"

"So, if she’s not returning to acting, what is the obvious next step? Producing has got to be right up there. So, I think you can see that coming. … Production seems to be the next turn of the wheel … and it would make sense."

Bullen is an award-winning documentarian who has been producing programs about the British royal family for 20 years. He has also worked closely with the king for about a decade.

MEGHAN MARKLE MAKES SURPRISE ACTING CAMEO IN CLEVR COFFEE AD: ‘MEGHAN THE INFLUENCER COMING IN 2024’

He noted Markle is "never coming back to the U.K." and instead will continue to focus on carving out a life for herself in California.

"She has no intention of being a working royal ever again," he said. "But she knows the power of her title. She knows the power of having a son who’s a prince and a daughter who’s a princess. She knows the power of being the king’s daughter-in-law."

"Why else was she being photographed on the red carpet? Why is it that Hollywood producers want to talk to her? It’s because she has an element of royal status."

"She may be looking at the working life of a royal through a rearview mirror, but I think she wears her tiara and royal status pretty heavily," Bullen added. "She knows exactly who she is and what she can do with [her title]."