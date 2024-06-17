Prince Harry 'homesick,' eager to make amends as Meghan Markle focuses on 'winning over Hollywood': expert

Prince Harry is said to be "homesick" and looking for a place to call home across the pond.

Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, told Fox News Digital that the Duke of Sussex is eyeing properties in the UK, which would allow him to visit more frequently and launch peace talks with his family.

The father of two currently resides in the wealthy coastal city of Montecito, California, with his wife, Meghan Markle.

"I hear that Harry is both content with his new lifestyle and homesick," said Schofield. "It just depends on the day. I’m sure Harry could get homesick, and we know that he is prone to wearing his heart on his sleeve. Meghan has likely permitted him to try to establish an additional residence in the UK if that will make him happy, but I doubt she has any desire to participate in the process or visit."

However, Schofield noted that Harry "won’t make any drastic or financial moves until he settles his security issues."

Schofield’s claims came after King Charles’ former butler, Grant Harrold, told the New York Post that Harry had been eyeing properties in his home country.

"It’s something that he’s wanted and been thinking about," Harrold claimed to the outlet. "Now he’s probably made the decision, that’s what he wants. Not having a home in the UK was probably a joint decision initially, but as time goes on, people’s views and decisions can change."

"You’ve only got one family, and this means he’s suddenly realized that," Harrold added.

Harrold said that if Harry does buy a home in the UK, it’s likely that Meghan would live in the UK for a part of the year. However, Schofield disagrees.

"She feels rejected by the UK and that does not sit well with her," Schofield claimed. "I don’t even think she has any desire to win them over again. Meghan is totally focused on winning over the elite in Hollywood. With jam. And dog treats."

Meghan, a former American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex when she married the British prince in 2018.

Harry, who has a strained relationship with his family, rushed to London in February for a very brief visit after the king, 75, was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer.

Harry, 39, has seen his father infrequently since the prince quit royal duties in 2020 and moved to California with his wife, citing what they said were unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. He has since detailed his rocky relationship with his family in TV interviews, a documentary and his memoir, "Spare."

Shortly after his last quick trip to London, Harry told "Good Morning America" that he thought his father’s illness could help bring his family closer.

In February, Buckingham Palace announced the king had been diagnosed with a form of cancer and is undergoing treatment. A "separate issue of concern" was identified during the monarch's "benign prostate enlargement" procedure at the London Clinic.

"Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the palace said in a statement at the time.

In a video shared in March, Kate Middleton revealed she, too, is battling a form of cancer. The 42-year-old's stunning announcement followed weeks of speculation about her health and whereabouts.

The Princess of Wales asked for "time, space and privacy" while she was treated for an unspecified type of cancer that was discovered after what she described as "major" surgery.

On Friday, Harry’s pal Nacho Figueras posted a photo of raspberry jam from Meghan’s lifestyle label, American Riviera Orchard, on his Instagram Stories. The polo player and model also indicated that Meghan is also gearing up to release dog biscuits, the New York Post reported.

The teaser came hours before Kate made her first public appearance at Trooping the Colour in London amid her cancer diagnosis.

"I don't think the family cares if [Harry] buys property in the UK," said Schofield. "I think they are consumed with healing and loving one another right now."

Harry has his work cut out for him if he’s considering a new home in the UK.

The prince lost an initial bid to appeal a High Court ruling over his security in the UK.

In April, a High Court judge rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel’s decision to limit his access to publicly funded security. The Duke of Sussex lost his taxpayer-funded personal protective security after he gave up his status as a working member of the royal family in 2020.

The legal battle started more than four years ago when the younger son of the king claimed that he and his family were endangered when visiting his home country because of hostility towards him and his wife. Harry pointed out that the couple had been faced with ruthless hounding by the U.K. news media.

In response, a government lawyer said Harry had been treated fairly and was still provided protection on some of his visits. The lawyer cited a security detail that guarded the prince in June 2021, when he was chased by photographers after attending an event with seriously ill children in west London.

Harry’s lawyers previously said the prince was reluctant to bring the couple’s children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, to the UK because it is not safe.

Harry argued his private security team in the US does not have adequate jurisdiction abroad or access to UK intelligence information. His lawyers also said that removing his full royal security was unreasonable because Harry was not allowed to make "informed representations beforehand."

The British government said the committee’s decision was reasonable, and it is not possible to pay privately for police protection.

"I’m skeptical about whether Prince Harry and Meghan would split time between the US and UK," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital.

"Meghan has made it quite obvious that she doesn’t want to spend any time in the UK and Harry will not do anything without her support," Chard explained. "I believe Prince Harry and Meghan are very happy in the US. However, I feel Prince Harry would still like a family home here in the UK… It would be a smart move for Prince Harry to secure a family home here in the UK as he can start building bridges with his family. It is up to him to make amends and rebuild family trust if there is going to be any family connection going forward. He should do this for his children."

"Prince Harry is also still pursuing an automatic right to armed security protection when in the UK," Chard continued. "If he and his family are never in the UK, or if on the odd occasion he is in the UK and staying in random hotels, how can Prince Harry expect his appeal to be taken seriously?"

Schofield pointed out that the idea of Harry living in the UK part-time isn’t new.

In the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," Harry said he initially asked for a "half in, half out" arrangement. This meant the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have their own jobs but still work to support the late Queen Elizabeth II. However, "it became very clear, very quickly, that that goal was not up for discussion or debate," Harry said in the series.

"This was Prince Harry’s original pitch during the Sandringham Summit," said Schofield. "I believe Harry and Meghan intended on living in Canada part-time and forcing their half-in, half-out lifestyle on the late Queen Elizabeth II, but the queen was absolutely insistent that the former Prince Charles and Prince William contribute to the decision-making process."

"Charles and William, plus their teams, did not trust Harry and Meghan to properly navigate that strategy," Schofield claimed. "They feared Harry and Meghan would pursue the types of commercial careers that they have… selling family secrets or even access to them in exchange for a plump payday. The monarchy is supposed to be sacred and cannot work that way."

In June 2023, the palace's annual Sovereign Grant report revealed that the couple had officially vacated Frogmore Cottage years after their royal exit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked to vacate the royal abode so that Prince Andrew could reportedly move in. Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of Windsor Castle west of London, had been intended as the couple’s main residence before they gave up royal duties and moved to Southern California.

The couple lived in Frogmore Cottage during their time as working royals. The cottage was renovated for $3.2 million, which Harry and Meghan repaid in full shortly after finalizing their blockbuster Netflix deal in 2020.

After they left Britain, the couple said Frogmore Cottage would remain their base when they visited the UK.