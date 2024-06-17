Expand / Collapse search
Prince Harry

Prince Harry 'homesick,' eager to make amends as Meghan Markle focuses on 'winning over Hollywood': expert

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex is looking at properties in UK

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published
Prince Harry ‘has an uncertain future’ after tell-all: royal expert Video

Prince Harry ‘has an uncertain future’ after tell-all: royal expert

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen tells Fox News Digital that after a sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, a six-part Netflix docuseries and a memoir, the Duke of Sussex needs to focus on his future.

Prince Harry is said to be "homesick" and looking for a place to call home across the pond.

Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, told Fox News Digital that the Duke of Sussex is eyeing properties in the UK, which would allow him to visit more frequently and launch peace talks with his family.

The father of two currently resides in the wealthy coastal city of Montecito, California, with his wife, Meghan Markle.

KING CHARLES, PRINCE WILLIAM ‘SHUNNING’ PRINCE HARRY AFTER ROYAL ATTEMPTED TO MAKE AMENDS: EXPERT

Meghan Markle wearing a white tube dress standing next to Prince Harry in an ivory suit and a black skinny tie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their royal exit in 2020. They reside in Southern California. (Emmanuel Osodi/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"I hear that Harry is both content with his new lifestyle and homesick," said Schofield. "It just depends on the day. I’m sure Harry could get homesick, and we know that he is prone to wearing his heart on his sleeve. Meghan has likely permitted him to try to establish an additional residence in the UK if that will make him happy, but I doubt she has any desire to participate in the process or visit."

However, Schofield noted that Harry "won’t make any drastic or financial moves until he settles his security issues."

Schofield’s claims came after King Charles’ former butler, Grant Harrold, told the New York Post that Harry had been eyeing properties in his home country.

Prince Harry looking somber in a military suit.

According to royal experts, Prince Harry has been "homesick" for his home country. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"It’s something that he’s wanted and been thinking about," Harrold claimed to the outlet. "Now he’s probably made the decision, that’s what he wants. Not having a home in the UK was probably a joint decision initially, but as time goes on, people’s views and decisions can change."

"You’ve only got one family, and this means he’s suddenly realized that," Harrold added.

Harrold said that if Harry does buy a home in the UK, it’s likely that Meghan would live in the UK for a part of the year. However, Schofield disagrees.

Meghan Markle wearing a black dress next to Prince Harry in a dark suit and skinny black tie.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, walk together to meet members of the public on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022, in Windsor, England. The Duchess of Sussex was last seen in the UK when Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022.  (Kirsty OConnor - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"She feels rejected by the UK and that does not sit well with her," Schofield claimed. "I don’t even think she has any desire to win them over again. Meghan is totally focused on winning over the elite in Hollywood. With jam. And dog treats."

Meghan, a former American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex when she married the British prince in 2018.

Harry, who has a strained relationship with his family, rushed to London in February for a very brief visit after the king, 75, was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer.

King Charles wearing royal robes and walking in public.

King Charles III attends the Order of the Garter Service at Windsor Castle on June 17, 2024, in Windsor, England. (Samir Hussein - Pool via Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images)

Harry, 39, has seen his father infrequently since the prince quit royal duties in 2020 and moved to California with his wife, citing what they said were unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. He has since detailed his rocky relationship with his family in TV interviews, a documentary and his memoir, "Spare."

Shortly after his last quick trip to London, Harry told "Good Morning America" that he thought his father’s illness could help bring his family closer.

In February, Buckingham Palace announced the king had been diagnosed with a form of cancer and is undergoing treatment. A "separate issue of concern" was identified during the monarch's "benign prostate enlargement" procedure at the London Clinic.

Kate Middleton in a white top with navy stripes sits on a bench to announce she has cancer

Kate Middleton announced to the world she had cancer in a pre-recorded message shared in March 2024. (The Prince and Princess of Wales Twitter)

"Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the palace said in a statement at the time.

In a video shared in March, Kate Middleton revealed she, too, is battling a form of cancer. The 42-year-old's stunning announcement followed weeks of speculation about her health and whereabouts.

The Princess of Wales asked for "time, space and privacy" while she was treated for an unspecified type of cancer that was discovered after what she described as "major" surgery.

A close-up of Kate Middleton during Trooping the Colour.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, during Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024, in London. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

On Friday, Harry’s pal Nacho Figueras posted a photo of raspberry jam from Meghan’s lifestyle label, American Riviera Orchard, on his Instagram Stories. The polo player and model also indicated that Meghan is also gearing up to release dog biscuits, the New York Post reported.

The teaser came hours before Kate made her first public appearance at Trooping the Colour in London amid her cancer diagnosis.

"I don't think the family cares if [Harry] buys property in the UK," said Schofield. "I think they are consumed with healing and loving one another right now."

Prince Harry holding a dog as Meghan Markle smiles and poses next to it.

Polo player and pal Nacho Figueras hinted that Meghan Markle's lifestyle label would be releasing dog biscuits. (Getty Images)

Harry has his work cut out for him if he’s considering a new home in the UK.

The prince lost an initial bid to appeal a High Court ruling over his security in the UK.

In April, a High Court judge rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel’s decision to limit his access to publicly funded security. The Duke of Sussex lost his taxpayer-funded personal protective security after he gave up his status as a working member of the royal family in 2020.

A close-up of Prince Harry in a navy suit and tie

In April, Prince Harry lost an initial bid to appeal a High Court ruling over his security in the UK. (Getty Images)

The legal battle started more than four years ago when the younger son of the king claimed that he and his family were endangered when visiting his home country because of hostility towards him and his wife. Harry pointed out that the couple had been faced with ruthless hounding by the U.K. news media.

In response, a government lawyer said Harry had been treated fairly and was still provided protection on some of his visits. The lawyer cited a security detail that guarded the prince in June 2021, when he was chased by photographers after attending an event with seriously ill children in west London.

Harry’s lawyers previously said the prince was reluctant to bring the couple’s children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, to the UK because it is not safe.

Meghan Markle wearing a green dress on the arm of Prince Harry in a blue suit.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 9, 2020, in London. Their appearance took place shortly before they headed to California. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Harry argued his private security team in the US does not have adequate jurisdiction abroad or access to UK intelligence information. His lawyers also said that removing his full royal security was unreasonable because Harry was not allowed to make "informed representations beforehand."

The British government said the committee’s decision was reasonable, and it is not possible to pay privately for police protection.

"I’m skeptical about whether Prince Harry and Meghan would split time between the US and UK," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital.

Prince Harry in a dark blue suit next to Meghan Markle wearing a black dress.

Prince Harry initially proposed a part-time working arrangement that was rejected by the royal family. (Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Meghan has made it quite obvious that she doesn’t want to spend any time in the UK and Harry will not do anything without her support," Chard explained. "I believe Prince Harry and Meghan are very happy in the US. However, I feel Prince Harry would still like a family home here in the UK… It would be a smart move for Prince Harry to secure a family home here in the UK as he can start building bridges with his family. It is up to him to make amends and rebuild family trust if there is going to be any family connection going forward. He should do this for his children."

"Prince Harry is also still pursuing an automatic right to armed security protection when in the UK," Chard continued. "If he and his family are never in the UK, or if on the odd occasion he is in the UK and staying in random hotels, how can Prince Harry expect his appeal to be taken seriously?"

Schofield pointed out that the idea of Harry living in the UK part-time isn’t new.

PRINCE HARRY SKIPPED ROYAL WEDDING TO AVOID 'AWKWARD' ENCOUNTER WITH ESTRANGED BROTHER PRINCE WILLIAM: EXPERT

Meghan Markle sitting and smiling as an American flag waves near her.

Meghan Markle, a former American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Britain's Prince Harry in 2018. (Christoph Reichwein/picture alliance via Getty Images)

In the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," Harry said he initially asked for a "half in, half out" arrangement. This meant the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have their own jobs but still work to support the late Queen Elizabeth II. However, "it became very clear, very quickly, that that goal was not up for discussion or debate," Harry said in the series.

"This was Prince Harry’s original pitch during the Sandringham Summit," said Schofield. "I believe Harry and Meghan intended on living in Canada part-time and forcing their half-in, half-out lifestyle on the late Queen Elizabeth II, but the queen was absolutely insistent that the former Prince Charles and Prince William contribute to the decision-making process."

"Charles and William, plus their teams, did not trust Harry and Meghan to properly navigate that strategy," Schofield claimed. "They feared Harry and Meghan would pursue the types of commercial careers that they have… selling family secrets or even access to them in exchange for a plump payday. The monarchy is supposed to be sacred and cannot work that way."

Meghan Markle greeting a crowd holding Union Jack flags as Prince Harry looks on.

Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di For Daily podcast, claimed to Fox News Digital that Meghan Markle has no desire to return to the UK. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

In June 2023, the palace's annual Sovereign Grant report revealed that the couple had officially vacated Frogmore Cottage years after their royal exit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked to vacate the royal abode so that Prince Andrew could reportedly move in. Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of Windsor Castle west of London, had been intended as the couple’s main residence before they gave up royal duties and moved to Southern California.

The couple lived in Frogmore Cottage during their time as working royals. The cottage was renovated for $3.2 million, which Harry and Meghan repaid in full shortly after finalizing their blockbuster Netflix deal in 2020.

MEGHAN MARKLE WOULD BECOME 'PRINCESS HENRY' IF STRIPPED OF ROYAL TITLE: EXPERT

Frogmore Cottage

Frogmore Cottage in Windsor was the UK home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. (GOR/Getty Images)

After they left Britain, the couple said Frogmore Cottage would remain their base when they visited the UK.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

