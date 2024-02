Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Although his visit to see his father, the ailing King Charles III, was short, Prince Harry's presence in the United Kingdom was profound. Rushing to his father's side just one day after the monarch announced his diagnosis of cancer, Harry's support has been construed as both positive and negative among royal experts.

"Harry came, that is what is important. He understood with the rift in the royal family as deep as it is that it was essential he came over solo," Richard Fitzwilliams shared with Fox News Digital. "In the weeks and months to come, the family feud should be totally subsumed in the need to come together."

Royal expert Shannon Felton suggested that Harry's trip was a Hail Mary, saying, "It’s hard to view it as anything other than an image saver for Harry. I was really hoping this was the news he needed to wake him up and fix it."

On Wednesday, just a day after his arrival, Prince Harry departed the UK. He was spotted at Heathrow Airport before boarding his commercial flight to Los Angeles.

Harry arrived on Tuesday, meeting the monarch for a brief visit at his London home, Clarence House. He did not connect with Prince William. Royal expert Hilary Fordwich previously told Fox News Digital that although the younger prince wanted a reunion with his older brother, no meeting would materialize.

Fitzwilliams noted that the circumstances were not opportune for a reunion. "The brothers were never as close as we imagined, but with Catherine recuperating, pressure of William to do more and his obvious concern about this father, now was no time for a meeting. The brothers haven’t spoken in months. He doesn’t trust Harry, and the way they have monetized their grudges with the royal family has been ruthless," he said of the ways in which Harry has aired his grievances.

Tuesday's meeting between the king and his estranged son was brief, reportedly only lasting 45 minutes. The Duke of Sussex was not allowed to stay at any of the royal residences during his short visit, according to Fordwich.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were photographed leaving shortly after Harry's arrival, waving to spectators from their vehicle.

On Wednesday, Prince William broke his silence and addressed the outpouring of support he and his family had received for both his father and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, who underwent abdominal surgery and was hospitalized for nearly two weeks last month.

Appearing at London's Air Ambulence Charity, alongside actor Tom Cruise, the Prince of Wales told the crowd that the support "means a great deal to us all."

Earlier Wednesday, Prince William resumed royal duties, attending an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, which acknowledged the exceptional achievements of individuals. There are six different Orders of Chivalry and two Orders of Merit that can be bestowed upon a person, at different levels. Recipients are made officers of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire or officer of the Order of the British Empire.

Recipients included former athletes, current educators and executives. The ceremony, which normally takes place at Buckingham Palace, was likely at Windsor Castle so that William could remain close to his wife, who is recovering at their home, Adelaide Cottage, according to Fordwich.