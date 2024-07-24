Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry's inheritance payday on 40th birthday to eclipse Prince William's cut as 'the spare': expert

The Duke of Sussex is expected to get a cash haul on his 40th birthday due to arrangements made by the Queen Mother

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published
close
Prince Harry, Prince William need an intervention to end feud: expert Video

Prince Harry, Prince William need an intervention to end feud: expert

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen tells Fox News Digital tensions remain high between the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales as their father, King Charles III, hopes to make peace.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Prince Harry is expected to have a very happy birthday this year.

On the Duke of Sussex’s 40th birthday – Sept. 15 – the British royal is expected to get a significant cash haul due to arrangements made by his late great-grandmother.

The Queen Mother died in 2002 at the age of 101.

PRINCE WILLIAM 'COMMANDS RESPECT' FROM PRINCE HARRY, REFUSES TO 'LAY DOWN THE HATCHET' AS FEUD DEEPENS: EXPERT

Prince Harry in a grey blazer and white shirt walking near a Union Jack flag.

According to reports, Prince Harry will receive $8.5 million on his 40th birthday in September. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

"The Queen Mother placed two-thirds of her [estimated] $120 million fortune into a trust fund for her great-grandchildren," Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," explained to Fox News Digital.

"She knew that when Prince William became Prince of Wales, which he did when his father became king, he would inherit the Duchy of Cornwall, which now boasts assets of over $1 billion," he shared. "In divvying things up, the Queen Mother may have left Harry a skosh more. In the meantime, the value of the trust has simply increased, Harry's share along with it."

The U.K.’s Mirror reported Harry will receive $8.5 million from his share, which is more than William received.

Prince William and Prince Harry walking next to each other in dark suits outside.

Prince William (left), heir to the British throne, reportedly received less from the trust than his younger brother. (Kirsty O'Connor/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"Prince Harry is set to receive more money than Prince William because he is the spare," Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, claimed to Fox News Digital. "The Queen Mother knew he would have fewer opportunities and responsibilities. It was a logical and thoughtful decision.

"There will be no tensions as [the family] knew about this arrangement for decades. Prince William likely quietly inherited his share two summers ago when he turned 40."

Andersen said there’s a good reason the trust doesn’t kick in until the big 4-0.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Prince Harry is set to receive more money than Prince William because he is the spare."

— Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast
Prince William listening to Prince Harry as they wear matching navy suits with a blue and red striped tie.

Prince Harry, left, and Prince William have had a strained relationship since the Duke of Sussex stepped back as a senior royal in 2020. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Why 40? To a woman who nearly lived to be 102, one can only imagine that 40 seemed like the perfect age to come into some extra cash — when you're young enough to appreciate it but also old enough, and hopefully wise enough, not to blow it," said Andersen.

"Of course, the princes' great granny couldn't have anticipated all the trouble Harry caused the rest of the family. I think she would have cut him out of [the trust] entirely had she known."

The U.K. Times reported in 2020 that Harry received a bequest from the Queen Mother, who put the bulk of her wealth into a trust fund for her grandchildren.

The outlet reported in 2002 that Queen Elizabeth II had avoided paying an inheritance tax of almost £20 million (about $25 million) on her mother’s legacy. This move enhanced the value of her grandchildren's fortune. It also revealed that both William and Harry paid £8.4 million (about $10 million) in inheritance taxes on the £21 million (about $27 million) estate of their late mother, Princess Diana.

King Charles III with Queen Elizabeth II on Buckingham Palace balcony at Platinum Jubilee

King Charles III took the throne after Queen Elizabeth II died Sept. 8, 2022. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Harry, 39, is required to pay taxes on any of his future commercial earnings, the outlet added.

While Harry will get a bigger payout than his brother on his birthday, William’s pockets aren’t empty.

On Thursday, the Duchy of Cornwall published its Integrated Annual Report for the 2023-2024 financial year, which marks William’s first full year as the Duke of Cornwall. The heir to the British throne inherited the estate and title from his father, King Charles III. The inheritance was passed on to William when Charles, 75, ascended to the throne.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

King Charles crowned

King Charles III was crowned in May 2023. (Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth, England’s longest-reigning monarch, died in 2022. She was 96.

William, 42, received just over $30 million from his first full year's income from the Duchy of Cornwall estate.

As a working member of the royal family, William doesn't receive a traditional income, People magazine reported. According to the outlet, his annual expenses are largely covered by the Duchy of Cornwall, which was established by King Edward III in 1337 to provide funds for the heir.

King Charles and Prince William walking together in a field surrounded by cows.

Prince William, left, visiting Duchy Home Farm with his father, the former Prince Charles.  (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

The outlet reported that the estate, worth over $1 billion, spans 130,000 acres across 23 counties in England and Wales. It includes land, farms, houses and other assets to support the heir and the heir's family. It is understood that William pays income tax on the entire income he receives after subtracting household expenses. Those have not been specified.

"It seems Prince Harry has drawn the lucky straw when it comes to the trust," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital. "The difference in the allocation of monies is attributed to what is thought to be Prince William and Prince Harry’s future financial prospects.

Prince William and Prince Harry marching together looking somber.

Prince Harry described his relationship with Prince William as "space at the moment." (Jeff J Mitchell/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"Prince William has the Duchy of Cornwall, a private estate that he benefits from. Prince Harry will never privately benefit from this," Chard noted. "The late Queen Mother didn’t want her great-grandchildren to access their inheritance whenever and spend it willy-nilly. She placed the money in a trust fund in 1994 and stipulated that the recipients should reach a certain age before inheriting the money.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prince William in a navy blazer with a striped blue and red tie.

It is believed Prince William received his share about two summers ago when he turned 40. (Inaki Esnaola/Getty Images)

"I’m pretty sure that the late Queen Mother never dreamed that Prince Harry would stand down from full-time royal duties," Chard continued. "She would have assumed that he would always have been Prince William’s right-hand man. I imagine there are a lot of mixed feelings regarding the inheritance split. Ultimately, the royal family will be relieved that Prince Harry has sufficient money to keep him out of mischief."

While William was destined from birth to be king, Harry, who is fifth in line to the throne behind his brother and William’s three children, has often appeared to struggle with the more ambiguous role of "spare."

Copies of Prince Harrys memoir Spare on a top of a table

Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" was published in January 2023. (Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images)

He chose "Spare" as the title of his 2023 memoir, which recounted a lifetime of sibling grievances, from William getting the bigger bedroom at Balmoral Castle to a ferocious argument in which Harry claims William ripped his necklace and knocked him down onto a dog bowl.

Princess Diana resting her shoulders on a young Prince Harry as she watches the Queen Mother stand to a young Prince William.

Princess Diana felt the Queen Mother showed favoritism to Prince William, Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital. (Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

"The Queen Mother always favored Prince William," said Schofield. "She spent a significant amount of time with him when he was a child. She would call William over to spend time with her and leave Prince Harry in a corner with the nanny. It was clear favoritism that drove Princess Diana crazy.

WATCH: PRINCE HARRY, PRINCE WILLIAM NEED AN INTERVENTION TO END FEUD: EXPERT

Prince Harry, Prince William need an intervention to end feud: expert Video

"The Queen Mother had an enormous influence on King Charles's life as a very young boy and helped mentor him in his role as a future sovereign," Schofield added. "After spending so much time shaping the former Prince Charles, the Queen Mother wanted to have a similar relationship with Prince William. She taught him about his elders and expectations."

In "Spare," Harry alleged the British media treated him and his wife Meghan Markle as villains compared to virtuous William and his wife Kate Middleton. Harry also accused palace officials of lying to protect his older brother.

PRINCE WILLIAM PUT 'ABSOLUTE BAN' ON PRINCE HARRY'S RETURN TO ROYAL FAMILY: EXPERT

Britains Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive at an event in Nottingham, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC12F1BA11B0

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in California with their two young children. (Reuters)

The Sussexes cited the media’s racist treatment of Meghan, who is biracial, and a lack of support from the palace as reasons for their decision in 2020 to quit royal duties and move to the U.S.

Oprah interviews Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Oprah Winfrey interviewed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a special in 2021 where they revealed their struggles with royal life. (Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

In an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, the couple portrayed the royal family as indifferent to Meghan’s mental health struggles and suggested an unnamed family member had made a racist comment to Harry before the birth of their son, Archie. Harry described his relationship with William as "space at the moment."

Harry lives in California with his wife and their two young children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending