Meghan Markle, Prince Harry surprise teen with Zoom mentoring session

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a teenaged girl's year when they surprised her in a Zoom meeting.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex worked with the organizations L.A. Works and the I Have a Dream Foundation to help mentor a young girl who has been navigating high school online this year.

The teen was absolutely shocked when Markle and Harry appeared on her screen, L.A. Works Executive Director Deborah Brutchey told People magazine.

"She had this moment of surprise and excitement when she got on the phone with the Duke and Duchess," Brutchey said. "She knew of them, she knew a lot — she had been following Meghan's story quite a bit, so she was very excited that she had the opportunity to speak with them."

MEGHAN MARKLE'S TOUCHING LETTER TO UK SCHOOL ON INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY REVEALED

Brutchey added how the teen was moved by the couple's "compassion, humility and wisdom."

"It was really significant for [the teen] because they saw her potential in a few short minutes, which actually really undid some damage that had been previously caused by a former teacher's doubt," Brutchey explained. "It was just amazing how they were able to connect and how their compassion, in just a short conversation, really made an impact and is going to forever inspire her."

The teen reportedly asked Markle and Harry how they've overcome challenges in their lives.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY SEND CHARITY A THANK-YOU LETTER FOR DISTRIBUTING MEALS AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

"The conversation that they had was really about how do you overcome challenges in your life? And how do you stay true to your values? Things that are so relatable to young girls but also so public in what the Duke and Duchess have gone through," Brutchey described.

While on the call, the Archewell Foundation founders noticed that the teen had sunflowers in her room so they sent some over along with a sweet note.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Markle and Harry have been popping up on Zoom calls since the pandemic started in March 2020 and have been participating in charity work such as handing out meals in Los Angeles to people in need and donating money to a Texas women's shelter.