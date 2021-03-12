Meghan Markle's touching letter to UK school on International Women's Day revealed

Meghan Markle marked International Women's Day by sending a touching letter to a school in the United Kingdom.

The Robert Clack School revealed their "special delivery" from the Duchess of Sussex on Twitter on Thursday. The letter was dated March 8, one year following Markle's visit to the East London institution.

"It was this time a year ago that I had the pleasure of meeting so many of you during my visit to celebrate International Women's Day and mark the 50th anniversary of the Equal Pay Act," Markle begins. "I look back on that day with such fond memories, and think of you all frequently, especially recognising how difficult it's been for students and families during the past year."

Markle goes on to mention her and Prince Harry's non-profit organization, the Archewell Foundation.

"We are encouraging everybody to participate in real acts of compassion for the women in their lives and their community. One suggestion we have is to take a moment to learn about the trailblazing women who came before us," the duchess continues.

Markle said she's specifically been thinking about Geraldine Dear, calling her "an inspiration to all of us."

"Without women like Geraldine, who formed the original group of women advocating for equal pay, so much of what we do now wouldn't be possible," she said.

Also in the note, Markle discussed the importance of men "helping women feel empowered, respected, and equal."

The duchess also sympathized with the students, saying she has "no doubt" the last year has been "incredibly challenging" due to the limitations of the coronavirus pandemic.

"However, I'm thrilled the schools in the U.K. have reopened today and it gives me great pleasure to welcome you on your first day back," Markle concluded.

Markle's heartfelt letter was sent to the school on the same day Oprah Winfrey's interview with the duchess and Prince Harry aired in the U.K. It aired one night prior in the U.S.

In the wide-ranging interview, Markle, 39, and Harry, 36, made allegations of racism against the royal family and the institution at large, notably claiming there were "conversations and concerns" regarding the skin color of their then-unborn child.

Harry later clarified that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were not the ones to make such comments, leaving many to wonder whether it was heirs-to-the-throne Prince Charles or William to have raised such "concerns."

Harry and Markle also described losing royal protection and the intense pressures that led the Duchess of Sussex to contemplate suicide.