Meghan Markle and Prince Harry send support to Texas women's shelter

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sent their support to a Texas women's shelter that suffered damage during the devastating recent winter storm.

On Sunday, the Genesis Women's Shelter & Support in Dallas revealed on Twitter that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex provided aid through their charitable foundation Archewell.

"Today the news of our damages reached Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!" the shelter wrote on Twitter. "Through their nonprofit, they are supporting us by replacing the roof at our transitional housing facility & helping us meet our immediate needs. THANK YOU, ARCHEWELL FOUNDATION!"

"Today, we were notified that through the actions of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's nonprofit, Archewell Foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan will make a donation to help us get back on our feet," said Jan Langbein, CEO of Genesis Women's Shelter & Support in a statement obtained by Fox News. "Not only will this gift provide for our critical needs, it shines an international spotlight on violence against women and children, letting survivors know that they are not alone."

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY WILL NO LONGER SERVE AS PATRONS FOR SOME ORGANIZATIONS

Genesis has helped the community for over 40 years by providing shelter, food, and hygiene to 3,700 women and children each year who are affected by domestic violence.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY WILL NOT BE RETURNING AS MEMBERS OF THE ROYAL FAMILY, PALACE SAYS

"The Duke and Duchess said to the Genesis team today that their hearts remain with the community, with the families Genesis serves, and with the volunteers and workers on the ground who selflessly provide care and support to those in need," a spokesperson for the Sussexes said to Fox News.

The statement added how the couple was "heartbroken to see communities across Texas still struggling to access the very basic resources we all need — water, heat, food, shelter."

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY EXPECTING BABY NO. 2

Last week, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Harry and Meghan will not be returning to royal duties, and Harry will give up his honorary military titles — a decision that makes formal, and final, the couple’s split from the royal family.

A spokesperson for Queen Elizabeth stated: "In stepping away from the work of the Royal Family, it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service."

A spokesperson for Meghan and Harry hit back at suggestions that they were not devoted to duty.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role," the statement said. "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harry and Meghan now live in Santa Barbara, California and are expecting their second child.

The couple recently announced they would speak to Oprah Winfrey for a TV special to be broadcast next month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.