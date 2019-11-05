Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney fires back at body shamers: 'I don't care'

Jessica Mulroney is not holding back against body shamers.

The fashion stylist and close friend of Meghan Markle took to Instagram to fire back at critics who body shamed her for posting a swimsuit picture on Monday.

“Note to self,” Mulroney wrote in the Instagram post. “Never ever post another picture of myself in a bathing suit. Only wear parkas by the beach.”

The actress further laid into her critics in the caption.

“Apparently a picture in a bathing suit is offensive to my career, some followers, the charities I work with and of course, my children. So guess what... I don’t care,” Mulroney said.

“Thank you to my strong followers who get it. Everyone else, get a clue,” she continued.

Mulroney has received plenty of support from fans in light of the controversy.

“You look fabulous. I have no doubt the haters are self-haters sitting at their computer using their "skills" to pass judgement on the world to make themselves feel better for a second,” one user wrote.

“Super 🔥 Behind every strong beautiful body is the consistent hard work it takes to maintain. Bravo Jessica. Enjoy the reward of looking fabulous. You deserve every minute,” another user said.

One user even laid into the critics, referring to them as “keyboard warriors.” “Keyboard warriors! It would be easy to hate you if I put in the same hard work you do but I don't, I admire you, I love your positive body image.”

Mulroney then followed up with a workout video, showing off her toned abs.

“And. Moving on,” she wrote. “Here’s an AB set I did that you can do at home, all you need is a bench. I do this on the road. It’s my favorite. Enjoy.”