Meghan Markle's best friend calls out 'racist bullies' criticizing royal's private jet use

Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney came to her defense on Tuesday, calling out "racist bullies" who have been targeting the Duchess of Sussex with "years of undeserved hate."

Mulroney, who has until now remained silent about her royal pal, broke her silence on Instagram after recent criticism over Markle and husband Prince Harry’s use of a private jet during a trip in Nice, France.

The fashion stylist began her rebuke by reposting a tweet from British actress Jameela Jamil, who accused English citizens and the press of targeting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex because of Markle’s race.

“Ugh. Dear England and English press, just say you hate her because she’s black, and him for marrying a black woman,” read Jamil’s tweet read in part. “Your bullying is so embarrassing and obvious. You’ve all lost your marbles. It’s 2019. Grow up."

Jamil also defended the royal couple flying on a private jet, noting it’s necessary for their safety.

“They are prime targets for kidnap and sometimes assassination,” she argued. “It’s in the interest of us civilians to not be endangered by proximity to people in such powerful positions.”

A few hours later, Mulroney shared one of Jamil’s tweets on her Instagram story, according to People, before personally commenting on the matter.

“When someone faces unfair criticism, you call it out,” Mulroney wrote. “When that person is your friend and your family, you call those critics what they truly are.”

“Shame on you, you racist bullies,” Mulroney added with the caption, “3 years of undeserved hate and abuse. It’s enough.”

Mulroney and Jamil join other celebrities who recently came to the defense of Markle and Harry over the recent private jet backlash, including Elton John, Ellen DeGeneres, and singer Pink.