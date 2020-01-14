Meghan Markle steps out for first time since 'Megxit' announcement

After a few days out of the spotlight, Meghan Markle has stepped out for the first time since the historic "Megxit" announcement.

The Duchess of Sussex visited the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre in Vancouver.

According to the center's Facebook page, Markle, 38, had tea and discusses issues women in the community are facing.

The center also shared a photo of Markle standing with eight other women, all smiling brightly.

"Look who we had tea with today!" read the photo's caption. "The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community."

Markle has been staying in Canada with her 8-month-old son Archie, who she shares with her husband, Prince Harry.

Harry is currently in London following the "Sandringham Summit," a high-level meeting between himself, his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William.

The meeting was called to discuss Harry and Markle's future roles in the Royal Family following their announcement to "step back" from their royal duties.

Harry, 35, is expected to join Markle and Archie in Canada after hosting the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, according to People magazine.