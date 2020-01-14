Prince Harry hasn't reunited with Meghan Markle, son Archie in Canada yet — Here's why

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have yet to reunite following Harry's meeting with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday.

The meeting, dubbed the "Sandringham Summit," was an opportunity for the Queen, Harry and other members of the royal family to reportedly "talk things through" following Harry and Meghan's announcement that they plan to take a "step back" from their royal duties.

Markle, 38, was not present for the meeting, but it was reported that she would have potentially joined by phone from Canada, where she traveled after making the historic announcement to reunite with 8-month-old son Archie, whom she shares with Harry, 35.

Harry and Meghan have yet to reunite following the family meeting, but it appears to be the prince's schedule that's holding him back.

Harry is set to host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, according to People magazine. Harry has been a member of the Rugby Football League since 2016, when he took over his grandmother's spot.

It is likely that following the event, Harry will travel to Canada, where he and his family will spend some time during an upcoming "period of transition," per a statement from the Queen.

"Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives," the Queen said. "It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the U.K."

The statement also explains that the royal family is "entirely supportive" of Harry and Meghan and maintains that they will remain "a valued part of" the royal family.