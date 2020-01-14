Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle
Published

Meghan Markle didn't call into royal family summit with the Queen because it wasn't 'necessary'

By Julius Young | Fox News
Despite earlier reports, Meghan Markle did not join Monday’s historic royal summit with the family, who were discussing her and Prince Harry's future, according to a new statement from Buckingham Palace.

It was initially reported that the Duchess of Sussex, 38, would phone into the meeting with Harry, his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, father Prince Charles, and brother Prince William, however, the Sussexes decided that ultimately "it wasn't necessary" for Meghan to join.

“In the end, The Sussexes decided that it wasn’t necessary for The Duchess to join,” the palace said in a statement (via People magazine).

Harry, 35, is expected to reunite with Meghan and the couple’s son, Archie, in Canada later this week, according to a report from the Evening Standard.

Markle had reportedly been taking solace in a mansion owned by Canadian billionaire Frank Giustra, who has political ties to the Clinton family.

Less than a week ago, Harry and Meghan shared on Instagram that they planned to "step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

The announcement also stated that they plan on splitting their time between the UK and North America.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment

