Meghan Markle's ex-husband Trevor Engelson marries Tracey Kurland days after birth of royal baby

Just days after the birth of the royal baby, Meghan Markle's ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, remarried.

Engelson, 42, tied the knot with nutritionist and heiress Tracey Kurland, who he's been dating since 2017.

Kurland, 31, and Engelson got engaged in June 2018, just two weeks after Duchess Meghan married Prince Harry at Windsor castle.

Engelson and Kurland married in Montecito, Mexico, in a low-key ceremony that couldn't have been more different from the royal wedding, Entertainment Tonight reports.

"The aesthetic was so them. Trevor wore a pink suit and loafers, and Tracey looked stunning in a two-piece gown,"a source dished. "She wore her hair in loose waves and rocked an adorable black-and-white polka dot bow."

"They wanted the weekend to be laid back and comfortable, something where their personalities really could shine," the insider added. "They thought of every detail and were making sure their guests had the best time ... They were surrounded by all their favorite people and literally glowing."

Engelson married Markle in 2011 after dating for seven years in a setting similar to his wedding to Kurland.

The Sun reported that Markle and Engelson's September 2011 nuptials in Jamaica featured parties that included wheelbarrow race, drinking games and brunch, with their actual ceremony lasting just 15 minutes.

They divorced just two years later, with royal biographer Andrew Morton alleging that Markle ghosted him and sent her rings back by registered mail.

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, debuting him to the world two days later.