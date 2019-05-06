Meghan Markle, Prince Harry welcome first child: It's a boy!

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed a bouncing baby boy early Monday morning, but Harry says they still haven't decided on his name.

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.," the couple announced via Instagram.

"The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.

More details will be shared in the forthcoming days," the statement said.

The baby, who has not yet been named, is seventh in line for the British throne and is Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild. Harry is the younger son of Prince Charles, the next in line to the throne, and the late Princess Diana.

A beaming Harry told reporters at Windsor Castle that both mom and baby are doing well.

"I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy," the new dad shared. "Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the lovely support."

When asked if they would announce a name for their child, Harry said they are "still thinking about names."

"The baby is a little bit overdue so we've had a little bit of time to think about it. That's the next bit," he teased confirming he and Meghan will make their debut as a family in two days "as planned."

The palace announced earlier on Monday that Markle had gone into labor with Harry by her side.

Markle, 37, and 34-year-old Prince Harry did not disclose the location they chose for the birth and throughout Meghan's pregnancy, they never revealed the baby's due date. They have said they didn't find out the sex in advance.

Their child is eligible for dual British-U.S. citizenship if Meghan wants to go through the application process.

Harry and Meghan married at Windsor Castle a year ago this month. In April, they moved from a house on the London grounds of Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage, which is on the property near Windsor Castle where they held their wedding reception.

Journalists and well-wishers camped out for days in Windsor, about 22 miles west of London, awaiting the baby's arrival.

Meghan, a California native, had a starring role on the American TV series "Suits." She had a previous marriage that ended in divorce and has strong feminist views.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.