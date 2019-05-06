Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry welcome first child: It's a boy!

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed their first child - a baby boy - on Monday morning. The couple announced the news via Instagram.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed a bouncing baby boy early Monday morning, but Harry says they still haven't decided on his name.

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.," the couple announced via Instagram.

"The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. 
More details will be shared in the forthcoming days," the statement said.

In this Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

The baby, who has not yet been named, is seventh in line for the British throne and is Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild. Harry is the younger son of Prince Charles, the next in line to the throne, and the late Princess Diana.

A beaming Harry told reporters at Windsor Castle that both mom and baby are doing well.

"I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy," the new dad shared. "Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the lovely support."

Britain's Prince Harry speaks at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday May 6, 2019, after his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a baby boy. It is the first child for Harry and Meghan, who married a year ago. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)

When asked if they would announce a name for their child, Harry said they are "still thinking about names."

"The baby is a little bit overdue so we've had a little bit of time to think about it. That's the next bit," he teased confirming he and Meghan will make their debut as a family in two days "as planned."

The palace announced earlier on Monday that Markle had gone into labor with Harry by her side.

Markle, 37, and 34-year-old Prince Harry did not disclose the location they chose for the birth and throughout Meghan's pregnancy, they never revealed the baby's due date. They have said they didn't find out the sex in advance.

In this Saturday, May 19, 2018 file photo Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an open-topped carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England. (Aaron Chown/pool photo via AP, File)

Their child is eligible for dual British-U.S. citizenship if Meghan wants to go through the application process.

Harry and Meghan married at Windsor Castle a year ago this month. In April, they moved from a house on the London grounds of Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage, which is on the property near Windsor Castle where they held their wedding reception.

In this file photo dated Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, Britain's Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, leaves after visiting the National Theatre in London. Buckingham Palace said Monday May 6, 2019, that Prince Harry's wife Meghan welcomed a baby boy. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, FILE)

Journalists and well-wishers camped out for days in Windsor, about 22 miles west of London, awaiting the baby's arrival.

Meghan, a California native, had a starring role on the American TV series "Suits." She had a previous marriage that ended in divorce and has strong feminist views.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

