Meghan Markle debuts 'regal' new look during London tour, shocks royal fans

Meghan Markle ditched her signature messy bun, debuting a sleeker hairstyle during a trip to London this week.

The Duchess of Sussex has been known to sport loose locks — a look that won her international praise from fans who appreciated her sporting a more "low-key" look compared to other royal family members. Last January, the former "Suits" star stepped out with beau Prince Harry in London ahead of a radio interview donning light makeup and a relaxed knot.

After photos surfaced of her relaxed look, countless people took to social media to discuss Markle's apparent break from royal protocol, saying it made her "more relatable" and hoped it would inspire a "Meghan Effect." Months later, in March, Markle once again made headlines for tweaking her "go-to" hairdo during a surprise appearance in Belfast, Ireland, by sweeping it to one side.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pioneering a new, relaxed, tactile branch of the monarchy," William Hanson, who describes himself as the U.K.'s "leading etiquette expert and coach," previously told The Daily Mail. After all, Markle has been known to push royal fashion boundaries by going bare-legged, showing off dresses with pockets and wearing dark nail polish, among other things.

But it looks like Markle's style may have transformed since exchanging vows with Prince Harry in May.

On Thursday, a pregnant Markle, 37, greeted a crowd of cheering students at City University of London, wearing a black peacoat and a topknot. According to People, it was a "first" for the royal who was visiting the Association of Commonwealth Universities as she made appearances at the four new royal patronages she recently took on.

Her personal hairdresser, George Northwood, is being credited for the updated look. Northwood was also responsible for her epic wedding reception updo, the magazine says.

It's safe to say the bun was well-received online.

"A bun in the oven and Meghan's bun. What a look," one Twitter user exclaimed, applauding Markle's "polished" new look.

"My thoughts exactly," another shocked fan replied. "Love your caption and love Meghan."

"Meghan looks so cute with her high bun," a woman added, as others went on to call it "perfect."

"She looked in her element, like she knew she’d nailed a 2019 resolution to try out a regal new updo." — Vogue

Even Vogue commented on Markle's transformation, adding it was the perfect way to wrap up her London visit.

"She looked in her element, like she knew she’d nailed a 2019 resolution to try out a regal new updo," the fashion magazine commented.

Kensington Palace announced the Duchess' new roles in four local organizations — the National Theatre, the Association of Commonwealth Universities, the Mayhew and Smart Works — in early January. She took over the patronages for the arts from Queen Elizabeth II.

"The Duchess of Sussex will become Patron of four organizations that reflect the causes and issues with which she has long been associated including the arts, access to education, support for women and animal welfare," Kensington Palace explained in a statement at the time.

Markle has been keeping busy. The soon-to-be mother, who is expecting her first child in the spring, wrapped up her patronage visit on Thursday with the Association of Commonwealth Universities.