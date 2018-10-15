Meghan Markle, Prince Harry royal baby announcement: Everything you need to know

The royal family is growing. Meghan Markle will give birth to her first child with husband Prince Harry next year.

Kensington Palace announced the latest addition to the British family on Oct. 15, adding the newlyweds “are very pleased” to reveal the news.

Read on for a look at everything you should know about the Duchess of Sussex’s pregnancy.

When is the baby due?

Not for a while. Kensington Palace says the child is due next spring.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” the palace said.

Rebecca English, a royal correspondent for The Daily Mail, tweeted the couple informed the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s nuptials to Jack Brooksbank.

"The Queen, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted for the couple and were able to congratulate them on Friday at the wedding in person,” Kensington Palace told The Daily Beast in a statement.

What about Markle’s health?

The former “Suits” star, 37, has also undergone a 12-week scan, according to multiple reports.

What about Markle and Prince Harry’s foreign tour?

The couple is currently in Australia on a royal tour that runs through Oct. 31 and will take them to Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

“A spokesman said there is no change to their programme in Fiji and Tonga next week despite [Foreign & Commonwealth Office] advice that pregnant women should not travel to the region because of its moderate zika risk,” English tweeted, citing a spokesman.

She added, “They said they had sought medical and advice and decided to go ahead with their plans.”

What else should I know about the baby?

When the baby is born it will become seventh in line to the British throne — one step behind his 34-year-old father, Prince Harry, who is sixth in line.

The newborn’s uncle, 58-year-old Prince Andrew — who is currently seventh in line — will be bumped down to the eighth slot. His daughters, 30-year-old Princess Beatrice and 28-year-old Princess Eugenie, would be ninth and tenth, respectively.

Where will the delivery happen?

No details about the delivery location for the royal have been released yet.

However, it's likely Markle will give birth at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, England.

Prince Harry, his older brother Prince William and William’s children with wife Kate Middleton — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — were all reportedly born in the hospital's private Lindo Wing.