Megan Thee Stallion slams Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron during 'SNL' performance

Megan Thee Stallion made her voice heard on "Saturday Night Live."

During the Season 46 premiere, the 25-year-old rapper performed her hit "Savage" accompanied by a number of backup dancers.

The group performed in front of a backdrop that read "Protect Black Women."

During the song, the music stopped and was replaced by the sound of rapid gunfire before an audio recording was played.

First came a slightly condensed version of a famous Malcolm X quote: "The most disrespected ... unprotected ... neglected person in America is the Black woman."

More audio from his famous "Who Taught You to Hate" speech played: "Who taught you to hate the texture of your hair ... the color of your skin ... the shape of your nose? ... Who taught you to hate yourself from the top of your head to the soles of your feet?"

Then, a much more recent quote from Women’s March co-founder Tamika Mallory played, slamming Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for the handling of the killing of Breonna Taylor, specifically the lack of any indictments in Taylor's actual death.

The audio played: "Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery."

Megan then offered her own take.

"We need to protect our Black women and love our Black women," she began. "Because at the end of the day, we need our Black women."

The rapper added: "We need to protect our Black men and stand up for our Black men, because at the end of the day, we're tired of seeing hashtags of our Black men."

Last month, Officer Brett Hankison, who was involved in the police action that resulted in Taylor's death, was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree. However, none of the charges was associated with Taylor's death.