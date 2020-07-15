Megan Thee Stallion reveals she 'suffered gunshot wounds,' notes she was not arrested: ‘Grateful to be alive’

Megan Thee Stallion is hoping to set the record straight by denying reports she was arrested after a shooting incident in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, took to Instagram on Wednesday to correct what she said were inaccurate reports about an incident that occurred over the weekend. In it, she reveals that she “suffered gunshot wounds” and is currently recovering.

“The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight,” she began in a written statement on Instagram. “On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets.”

MEGAN THEE STALLION, HIP HOP STANDOUT, SIGNED TO FORMER MLB ALL-STAR CARL CRAWFORD'S RECORD LABEL

She concluded: “I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

The artist captioned the image by again stating that she was never arrested over the incident.

“I was never arrested,” she wrote. “This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy.”

Although she wants to make it clear that she was a victim of a crime, she stopped short of naming who shot her.

TMZ previously reported that authorities responded to a report of gunshots and an argument outside a Hollywood Hills party where Megan and fellow artist, Tory Lanez, had been in attendance.

Per TMZ, Lanez was arrested for possession of a concealed weapon that night after the LAPD reportedly found a handgun in the SUV Lanez was driving. The outlet reports that police haven't connected Lanez with the gunshots that occurred outside the party.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Wednesday, a source at FYI Media Group told People magazine: "There is a lot of speculation however Tory was defending Megan [thee Stallion] who had a dispute at the house that night, she was not his victim. They are good friends."