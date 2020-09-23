One of three officers involved in the Louisville, Ky., drug operation that led to the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor in March 2020 was indicted Wednesday on criminal charges.

Officer Brett Hankison, whom the department fired earlier this year, was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, a Jefferson County grand jury announced.

No charges were immediately announced against the two other officers involved in the raid -- Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Johnathan Mattingly, who was shot in the leg and underwent surgery after the police operation that resulted in Taylor's death.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron is expected to address the grand jury's announcement this afternoon.

The indictment was announced 194 days after Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical worker, was shot five times by the officers who entered her home using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation on March 13.

The warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside. The use of no-knock warrants has since been banned by Louisville’s Metro Council.

Cameron’s office had been receiving materials from the Louisville Metro Police Department’s public integrity unit while they tried to determine whether state charges would be brought against the three officers involved, the attorney general has said.

Hankison was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department June 23. A termination letter sent to him by interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said the White officer had violated procedures by showing “extreme indifference to the value of human life” when he “wantonly and blindly” shot 10 rounds of gunfire into Taylor’s apartment in March.

Hankison, Mattingly, Cosgrove and the detective who sought the warrant, Joshua Jaynes, were placed on administrative reassignment after the shooting.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.