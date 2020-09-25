Women's March co-founder Tamika Mallory says Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron no different than 'sell-out Negroes'

An activist who co-founded the Women's March excoriated Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Friday for his office's handling of the Breonna Taylor case, calling him "no different than the sell-out Negroes that sold our people into slavery."

Tamika Mallory stood alongside lawyers for Taylor's family during a news conference in Louisville to demand Cameron release transcripts from the grand jury proceedings that ultimately declined to pursue direct charges against police officers in connection to Taylor's death during a March 13 drug raid.

Speaking to reporters, Mallory likened Cameron to Black men who helped White slave traders.

"Daniel Cameron is no different than the sell-out Negroes that sold our people into slavery and helped White men capture our people to abuse them and to traffic them," she said. "That is who you are Daniel Cameron.

"You are a sell-out, and you were used by the system to harm your own mama, your own Black mama," she added. "We have no respect for you, no respect for your Black skin because all of our skinfolk ain't our kinfolk and you do not belong to Black people at all."

Based on the evidence presented by Cameron, the state's first Black attorney general, the grand jury opted to charge one officer involved in the raid. Brett Hankison, who was fired from the force in June, faces three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for the bullets that entered several nearby apartment units belonging to Taylor's neighbors.

Officers fired over 20 shots, hitting Taylor six times. In a Wednesday announcement of the grand jury decision, Cameron, 34, a Republican, said an investigation found the actions of Sgt. Johnathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove were justified.

Mallory noted that Cameron's announcement came 65 years to the day an all-White jury acquitted two White men accused of murdering Emmett Till in Mississippi.

"Now I don't know if it's just that Daniel Cameron is stupid or that he is very, very, very clear about history and made a decision to wait six months and come forward with this announcement, this garbage that we received on the exact same day that Emmett Till's family received the same results," she said.

In response to Friday's news briefing, Cameron's office said he understands "that the outcome of the Grand Jury proceedings was not what they had hoped."

"Regarding today’s statements at the press conference, everyone is entitled to their opinion, but prosecutors and Grand Jury members are bound by the facts and by the law," Elizabeth Kuhn, Cameron's communications director, told Fox News. "Attorney General Cameron is committed to doing everything he can to ensure the integrity of the prosecution before him and continue fulfilling his ethical obligations both as a prosecutor and as a partner in the ongoing federal investigation."

