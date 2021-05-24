Megan Fox stuns in cleavage-bearing cut-out dress on 2021 BBMA red carpet

Megan Fox turned heads on the red carpet Sunday night at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

The 35-year-old star donned a black Mugler gown with risqué cutouts that exposed her toned stomach and cleavage.

The dress featured a sheer ruched skirt and Fox accessorized with black Jimmy Choo heels.

The "Transformers" actress attended the event with her boyfriend rapper/singer Machine Gun Kelly. He wore a deconstructed black tuxedo, metallic nail polish, a mix of pearl and silver jewelry, and dyed his tongue black as well.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, won top rock artist and rock album at the awards show.

The couple started dating in May 2020 after meeting on the set of the upcoming movie "Midnight in the Switchgrass."

Fox revealed on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett ’s podcast, " Give Them Lala ... With Randall," that she instantly had chemistry with Kelly.

"I could feel that some wild s--t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what," Fox admitted. "I just felt it like, deep in my soul that something was going to come from that."

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away," she added.

Fox was previously married to actor Brian Austin Green and the pair share three sons together: Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4. Green confirmed they separated last May, with Fox ultimately filing for divorce in November.

Kelly has a 12-year-old daughter from a former relationship.