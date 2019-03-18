Reality star Lala Kent of 'Vanderpump Rules' reveals she's an alcoholic

Lala Kent, a model and star of "Vanderpump Rules," revealed on Sunday that she's an alcoholic.

"Five months ago, I came to the realization that I am an alcoholic," Kent said in an Instagram story published by the New York Post.

The 29-year-old added, "I always say if you don't have to be sober, I wouldn't recommend it. But me, as someone who does need to be sober, being in my right frame of mind every single day is truly incredible."

Kent referenced Bill Wilson, a co-founder of Alcoholic Anonymous. She told her followers: "You will never know how much this program means to me. [It] has given me new life."

The "Vanderpump Rules" reality star detailed to Cosmopolitan in December that she self-medicated with alcohol and weed after her father died in April 2018.

"I felt like I was falling into a pattern. But I am actually, for real now, completely sober. I’ve never been happier," Kent said. "So I know it’s something I’ll have to deal with on a day-to-day basis, but it’s the right decision for me."

Kent said she realized one day that "enough's enough" — and called it "the best decision of my whole life."

An estimated 16 million people in the U.S. suffer from alcoholism, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.