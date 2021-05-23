Expand / Collapse search
The Weeknd named top artist at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Singer, songwriter, record producer also wins Top Hot 100 song for 'Blinding Lights,' top male artist, top R&B and top radio artist

A list of winners in the top categories at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, held Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

— Top artist: The Weeknd

— Top Hot 100 song: The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

— Top Billboard 200 album: Pop Smoke, "Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon."

— Top female artist: Taylor Swift

— Top male artist: The Weeknd

— Top new artist: Pop Smoke

— Top collaboration: Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth, "I Hope"

— Top duo/group: BTS

— Top R&B artist: The Weeknd

— Top rap artist: Pop Smoke

— Top country artist: Morgan Wallen

— Top rock artist: Machine Gun Kelly

— Top Latin artist: Bad Bunny

— Top dance/electronic artist: Lady Gaga

— Top Billboard 200 artist: Taylor Swift

— Top Christian artist: Elevation Worship

— Top gospel artist: Kanye West

— Top social artist: BTS

— Top streaming songs artist: Drake

— Top song sales artist: BTS

— Top radio songs artist: The Weeknd

— Top Hot 100 artist: The Weeknd

— Artist of the Decade Award: Drake

— Icon Award: Pink

— Change Maker Award: Trae Tha Truth

