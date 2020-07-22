Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly dish on instant connection upon first meeting: 'Twin flame'

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly appeared to solidify their romance in their first joint interview this week.

The actress and musician appeared on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s podcast, “Give Them Lala ... With Randall" and opened up about how they met and how their relationship has evolved.

Fox, 34, and Kelly, 30, whose real name is Colson Baker, met earlier this year while filming the upcoming movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass.” Emmett, 49, directed the film.

The actress revealed that when she found out Kelly would be her co-star, she instantly felt “something was going to come from that."

"I was like, 'Who is going to play this role?' And he was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh oh,'" the “Transformers” actress said.

Emmett, 49, responded: "Really?"

"Yeah, because I knew. I could feel that some wild s--t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what,” Fox continued. “I just felt it like, deep in my soul that something was going to come from that.”

Although Fox felt a strong connection to Kelly before they met, the “Bad Things” rapper wasn’t sure how their connection would be.

He admitted to waiting outside of his trailer every day “to catch one glimpse of eye contact” with Fox.

"She would have to get out of her car. There were like, five steps between the car and the trailer. And I would just sit there and hope," Kelly revealed.

Fox added: “I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

The mom of three then revealed she invited him into her trailer for lunch on the second day of filming to learn more about Kelly’s astrology. “I went deep right away. I knew before I even did his chart, I said to him, he has a Pisces moon. I could tell by his energy,” she said.

In May, Fox’s estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, discussed the actress’ relationship with Kelly after photos emerged of the pair hanging out. He also confirmed that he and Fox had split.

At the time, Green, 47, said on his podcast, “...with Brian Austin Green” that Fox and Kelly were “just friends.”

“I’ve never met him," he said. "Megan and I have talked about him. They’re just friends at this point.”

The “Beverly Hills 90210” alum added: "I trust her judgment, she’s always had really good judgment. I don’t want people to think [of] her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way."