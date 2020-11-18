Megan Fox likens her passion for Machine Gun Kelly to a force of nature

Megan Fox opened up about her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, likening their passion for each other to a force of nature.

The duo went public with their relationship earlier this year following her split with husband of 10 years, “90210” star Brian Austin Green. The couple met while filming the upcoming movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass” and began dating shortly after.

Speaking in an interview with Nylon about their relationship, Fox explained that she saw something of “mythic proportions” when she first met the rapper-turned-singer. Above all, she notes that she finds him looking to her to improve himself, which she finds very attractive.

“There’s never an attempt to control him on my end,” Fox told the outlet. “It’s more that he looks to me to avoid his own self-destructive tendencies. And that’s where I'm useful because, on his own and left to his own devices, I don’t know how much interest he has in caring for himself.”

As for what they’re like together, Fox was only able to describe their whirlwind romance in epic terms.

“Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire,” she said with a laugh. “The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.”

While speaking about the first time they met, Fox explained feeling something that she couldn’t quite understand but knew was a significant moment for her.

“I looked into his eyes [and] I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit. My heart shattered immediately and I just knew that I was f---ed,” she concluded.

Kelly, whose real name is Richard Colson Baker, echoed his new girlfriend, describing her as a much-welcome presence in his life to help him slow things down and take care of himself.

“Finding someone that can take you out of the fast lane and make sure that you're safe, because at any minute you can crash – I love that it can evolve into that,” he explained.

While Fox is enjoying her time with her new boyfriend, she's still locked in a tense co-parenting relationship with Green. She recently called him out on social media for failing to crop their child out of a Halloween photo he posted to Instagarm.