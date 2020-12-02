Machine Gun Kelly credits Megan Fox for helping him amid substance abuse recovery

Machine Gun Kelly is revealing how Megan Fox is helping him face his demons head-on as he's receiving therapy for past substance abuse.

The 30-year-old rapper, known to fans as MGK, divulged in a new interview that he recently attended his first-ever therapy session.

Speaking to his former "Nerve" co-star Dave Franco for Interview magazine, the artist said he's leaning on Fox, who he began dating earlier this year, as well as Blink 182's Travis Barker, as he embarks on this new path to recovery.

"Travis Barker has been huge in the process of grounding me, because he’s lived it. It’s much different than a priest or something, where I’m like, 'How can you relate to me? It’s easy for you to tell me I can get through it when you’ve never faced these obstacles.' Whereas with Travis it’s like, 'I know for a fact that you went through what I’m going through,'” the musician said.

"And then obviously, which I’m sure is the same with you in your relationship, when you have a partner, mine being Megan [Fox], sitting there with you on those dark nights when you’re sweating and not being able to figure out why you’re so in your head, to help you get out of your head and put it in perspective, that really, really helps."

Kelly and Fox, 34, went public with their relationship earlier this year following the actress's split with her husband of 10 years, “90210” star Brian Austin Green. The new couple met while filming the upcoming movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass."

Kelly's relationship comes at a time of realization for the young artist. He admitted he used to rely on drugs to create music.

"Currently, my drug of choice is happiness and commitment to the art, rather than commitment to a vice that I believed made the art. I’m taking steps," Kelly said. He confirmed he underwent his first therapy session about two weeks ago.

Of course, Kelly acknowledged the road to recovery isn't something that happens overnight and that's one fact he still grapples with.

"The tools that I’ve been given to start with seem helpful, I think. I’m still kind of ripping my hair out. Why am I not changing overnight? How am I supposed to meditate for 10 minutes when I can’t even sit in my own brain for two minutes without distracting myself by doing something? That’s really hard," he said. "But the commitment to change is inspiring, and I think will reverberate through the universe and definitely through my family. I can see it already with the people around me. The willingness to finally be happy with my own self has invited a much more vibrant energy around us than before."

Kelly opened up about his past pill use, noting that Adderall was "a huge thing for me for a long time."

"And I went from orally taking it to then snorting it, and then it became something where I was scared to ever go into a studio if I didn’t have something. I wouldn’t even step out unless there was a medicine man who was going to visit me and give me what I needed," he said. "And that’s where it becomes a problem. You’re telling yourself you can’t do this without that, when really it’s in you the whole time."

The "Bloody Valentine" singer said he understands now that substance abuse "limited me."

Speaking in a recent interview with Nylon about their relationship, Fox explained that she saw something of “mythic proportions” when she first met the rapper-turned-singer. Above all, she notes that she finds him looking to her to improve himself, which she finds very attractive.

“There’s never an attempt to control him on my end,” Fox told the outlet. “It’s more that he looks to me to avoid his own self-destructive tendencies. And that’s where I'm useful because, on his own and left to his own devices, I don’t know how much interest he has in caring for himself.”

“Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire,” she added with a laugh. “The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.”

