Matthew Perry's 'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow thanks him for 'open heart in a six way relationship'

Lisa Kudrow honored Matthew Perry Wednesday with memories from their time together on "Friends."

"Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts," she wrote on Instagram.

"Then… You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that."

‘FRIENDS’ STAR JENNIFER ANISTON SHARES MATTHEW PERRY'S TEXTS IN FIRST PUBLIC COMMENTS SINCE HIS DEATH

"Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY. Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of 'talking.'"

She added, "Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant."

Perry died Oct. 28 from an apparent drowning at his California home, law enforcement sources previously confirmed to Fox News Digital. He was 54.

His autopsy was completed Oct. 29, and his cause of death was listed as "deferred," pending toxicology results, by the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner.