Courteney Cox remembers Matthew Perry with iconic 'Friends' scene and heartwarming outtake

Courteney Cox paid tribute to her "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry nearly three weeks after his death.

"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day," she wrote alongside a clip from a classic episode of the NBC sitcom. "When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites."

Perry died on Oct. 28 at his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. He was 54.

She included an outtake from the scene where Cox flubbed her lines after Perry "whispered a funny line" just before their "Friends" co-star David Schwimmer ran into the room.

"To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London, But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story," Cox wrote.

Perry portrayed Chandler Bing and Cox played Monica Geller on the hit series, which began airing in 1994. Their characters were at first neighbors who became friends, and later formed a romantic connection during the episode, "The One with Ross's Wedding."

"In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that," Cox wrote. "He was funny and he was kind."

Perry, who was born in Massachusetts and raised in Canada, was 24 years old when he began portraying Chandler Bing on the beloved sitcom.

The series ran on the NBC network for a decade and also starred Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

No foul play is suspected, and no illegal drugs were reportedly found at the scene. Perry was laid to rest on Nov. 3 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The coroner initially listed "other significant conditions" as a cause of death, and said Perry's body was "ready for release" before removing his case from the county website.

"An autopsy was completed today, and toxicology results are pending," a representative for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office confirmed to Fox News Digital. A death certificate identified Perry's step-father, Keith Morrison, as the informant.