Matthew Perry

Courteney Cox remembers Matthew Perry with iconic 'Friends' scene and heartwarming outtake

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry died Oct. 28 at his home in the Pacific Palisades. He was 54

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Matthew Perry was 'extremely positive, sober' when she met him day before death, friend says Video

Matthew Perry was 'extremely positive, sober' when she met him day before death, friend says

Athenna Crosby told Fox News Digital that "Friends" star was "acting normal" when she met him for lunch the day before his death.

Courteney Cox paid tribute to her "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry nearly three weeks after his death.

"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day," she wrote alongside a clip from a classic episode of the NBC sitcom. "When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites."

Perry died on Oct. 28 at his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. He was 54.

Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry hug at awards show

Courteney Cox remembered Matthew Perry in emotional tribute to "Friends" co-star. (Kevin Winter)

She included an outtake from the scene where Cox flubbed her lines after Perry "whispered a funny line" just before their "Friends" co-star David Schwimmer ran into the room.

"To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London, But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story," Cox wrote.

Perry portrayed Chandler Bing and Cox played Monica Geller on the hit series, which began airing in 1994. Their characters were at first neighbors who became friends, and later formed a romantic connection during the episode, "The One with Ross's Wedding." 

"In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that," Cox wrote. "He was funny and he was kind."

Perry, who was born in Massachusetts and raised in Canada, was 24 years old when he began portraying Chandler Bing on the beloved sitcom.

Friends cast eats ice cream

"Friends" focused on the lives of six young adults living in Manhattan. (NBC)

Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer star in Friends

The "Friends" cast remained close even after the final episode aired in 2004. (NBC)

The series ran on the NBC network for a decade and also starred Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

He died Oct. 28 after an apparent drowning in a hot tub at his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, law enforcement sources confirmed to Fox News Digital. He was 54.

No foul play is suspected, and no illegal drugs were reportedly found at the scene. Perry was laid to rest on Nov. 3 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Matthew Perry smiles in portrait studio sessions at TCA tour

Matthew Perry's toxicology report, or lack thereof, gave way for more questions surrounding his death.  (Christopher Polk)

The coroner initially listed "other significant conditions" as a cause of death, and said Perry's body was "ready for release" before removing his case from the county website.

"An autopsy was completed today, and toxicology results are pending," a representative for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office confirmed to Fox News Digital. A death certificate identified Perry's step-father, Keith Morrison, as the informant.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.