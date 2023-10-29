Expand / Collapse search
Matthew Perry cause of death 'deferred': coroner

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry died Saturday. He was 54

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Matthew Perry's cause of death was "deferred," according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. 

Perry died Saturday died after an apparent drowning in a hot tub at his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, law enforcement sources confirmed to Fox News Digital. He was 54. 

Drugs were not reportedly found on scene and no foul play is suspected.

The coroner also listed "other significant conditions" as a cause of death.

MATTHEW PERRY DEAD AT 54

Matthew Perry wears blue sweater and t-shirt at event

Matthew Perry died Saturday at his home in the Pacific Palisades. He was 54. (Gregg DeGuire)

His body was "ready for release," per the medical examiner.

Perry's place of death was listed as his residence. His case status remains open.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

