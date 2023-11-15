Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed

'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston shares Matthew Perry's texts in first public comments since his death

Matthew Perry's co-star David Schwimmer also paid tribute as the actor's cause of death has yet to be revealed

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Matthew Perry was 'extremely positive, sober' when she met him day before death, friend says Video

Matthew Perry was 'extremely positive, sober' when she met him day before death, friend says

Athenna Crosby told Fox News Digital that "Friends" star was "acting normal" when she met him for lunch the day before his death.

Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to her "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry nearly three weeks after his sudden death.

Aniston shared a throwback photo of Perry making her laugh, along with a text he had shared with the actress. Aniston, who starred as Rachel in the beloved series, also included a clip from the show.

"Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before," Aniston wrote Wednesday on Instagram. "We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply."

COURTENEY COX REMEMBERS MATTHEW PERRY WITH ICONIC ‘FRIENDS’ SCENE, HEARTWARMING OUTTAKE

Jennifer Aniston texts with Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston (Instagram: Jennifer Aniston)

Aniston continued: "In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all."

MATTHEW PERRY'S ‘FRIENDS' CO-STAR MATT LEBLANC SHARES TOUCHING TRIBUTE: ‘YOU’RE FINALLY FREE'

Matthew Perry and Friends costars

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer shared emotional messages in honor of Matthew Perry, nearly three weeks after his sudden death. Perry died Oct. 28 in an apparent drowning. (Getty Images)

David Schwimmer, who starred as Ross in the 90s sitcom, also shared his gratitude for Perry.

"I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes," he wrote. "And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers."

Perry's co-stars Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox each paid tribute to the actor with their own posts Tuesday.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Friends cast eats ice cream

Matthew Perry's "Friends" co-stars have paid tribute to the actor following his death. (NBC)

Perry died Oct. 28 from an apparent drowning at his California home, law enforcement sources previously confirmed to Fox News Digital. He was 54.

His autopsy was completed Oct. 29, and his cause of death was listed as "deferred," pending toxicology results, by the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner.

It's unclear when an official cause of death will be released. Toxicology tests can take up to three to six months to complete, the medical examiner's office told Fox News Digital.

Matthew Perry smiles in portrait studio sessions at TCA tour

Matthew Perry's cause of death has been deferred, pending a toxicology report. (Christopher Polk)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The actor's friends and family gathered on Nov. 3 to remember the late actor. Perry's loved ones were seen at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills, according to Page Six

The site is not far from the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California, where "Friends" was filmed.

Forest Lawn is the final resting place of many Hollywood stars, including Lucille Ball, Andy Gibb, John Ritter, Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher, Paul Walker, Brittany Murphy and Bob Barker.

A photo of Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry gained fame in the sitcom "Friends." (Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP